Photo By Carlos Cuebas | The U.S. Army announced that Luis M. Fondeur Perez, a firefighter assigned to Fort...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | The U.S. Army announced that Luis M. Fondeur Perez, a firefighter assigned to Fort Buchanan Fire & Emergency Services and a native of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, has been selected as the 2025 U.S. Army Civilian Firefighter of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan firefighter named U.S. Army Civilian Firefighter of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico —The U.S. Army announced that Luis M. Fondeur Perez, a firefighter assigned to Fort Buchanan Fire & Emergency Services and a native of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, has been selected as the 2025 U.S. Army Civilian Firefighter of the Year.



According to the official notification, Fondeur’s sustained excellence in delivering fire protection and emergency services directly contributed to safeguarding Army personnel, families, and critical infrastructure, reinforcing overall mission readiness.



“I always strive to give my best—that’s something I take pride in. I wasn’t expecting this recognition, but when you have the support of your family and your team, great things can happen,” said Fondeur who has been married to his wife, Tisha Millan Ramos, for 11 years.



The firefighter emphasized the responsibility that comes with the profession and the standard he sets for himself and others.



“To me, it is essential to perform at the highest level because we are responsible for protecting lives and valuable government resources,” he said. “It is a significant responsibility, and I truly enjoy what I do. By maintaining high standards, I hope to inspire others on the team to continually improve.”



A dedicated professional and father of two—Diego, 10, and Luna, 7—Fondeur remains focused on both personal and professional growth.



“This recognition is just the beginning,” he said. “I want to continue developing as a leader, grow through the ranks, and eventually serve in positions such as captain, where I can further contribute to the team, the community, and the nation. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the talents God has given me to serve.”



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, underscored the significance of the award and Fondeur’s performance.



“To be recognized as the U.S. Army Firefighter of the Year, you must go through a rigorous nomination and endorsement process. More importantly, you must demonstrate daily excellence. Fondeur embodies what right looks like—his actions, professionalism, and commitment clearly set him apart,” said Samples.



Assistant Fire Chief for Operations Hector Rivera highlighted Fondeur’s technical expertise and impact on operational readiness.



“Fondeur’s technical competence has become a force multiplier for our department’s readiness and safety. After attending a professional conference, he took the initiative to improve our Personal Protective Equipment program—reviewing 97 safety elements and initiating corrective actions on more than $100,000 worth of equipment,” said Rivera.



Rivera added that Fondeur also played a key role in ensuring the reliability of emergency response assets.



“His oversight during the annual service testing of our three primary emergency vehicles, valued at approximately $1.2 million, ensured full compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards,” Rivera said. “His diligence guarantees our equipment is mission-ready and our personnel remain protected.”



Fondeur’s achievements reflect the professionalism and capability of Fort Buchanan Fire & Emergency Services, the U.S. Army’s only fire department in the Caribbean, operating at the Army’s home in the region. The department provides fire suppression, rescue operations, fire prevention, and public education programs to protect lives, property, and the installation’s ability to support Army readiness.



Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere. For more information about Fort Buchanan visit [https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/](https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/)