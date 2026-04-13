Master Driver Course at Fort Lee Strengthens Army Readiness Through Standardized Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Rodriguez, a combat medic from the Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group of Fort Sheridan, Ill., ground guides a Mine-Resistant Armor Protected All-Terrain Vehicle during Master Driver Trainer Qualification Course at Fort Lee, Va., on April 17, 2026. Led by instructors from the U.S. Army Transportation School, the course equips Soldiers with the knowledge and practical skills required to manage and implement driver training programs at the unit level. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Rodriguez, a combat medic from the Central Medical...... read more read more

FORT LEE, Va. — April 17, 2026 — Soldiers from across active, Reserve and National Guard components gathered at Fort Lee for the Master Driver Training Qualification Course, a two-week program designed to standardize vehicle operations and ensure units across the Army follow consistent regulatory guidance.

Led by instructors from the U.S. Army Transportation School, the course equips Soldiers with the knowledge and practical skills required to manage and implement driver training programs at the unit level. Adam Hipwell, a civilian instructor, said the course focuses on aligning driver training with Army regulations rather than relying on outdated or inconsistent practices.

“The purpose of it is to get the whole Army on the same page,” Hipwell said. “We’re making sure driver training programs are conducted in accordance with regulatory guidance, regardless of what component Soldiers come from.”

During the first week, students receive in-depth instruction on doctrine and policy, including Army Regulation 600-55, which governs driver and operator standardization. The second week shifts to hands-on training, where Soldiers apply what they’ve learned through practical exercises such as inspecting driver packets, conducting vehicle road tests and building standardized training programs.

Students also gain experience operating and understanding a variety of military vehicles, including Palletized Load Systems, Medium Tactical Vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles and Infantry Squad Vehicles. The exposure ensures participants can return to their units prepared to train others across multiple platforms.

A key component of the course is the development of a unit-specific standard operating procedure. Students leave with a nearly complete product, validated by instructors, that can be refined and implemented at their home units.

“The culminating event is building something they can take back,” Hipwell said. “It’s about 80% complete when they leave here, and they’ll finalize it with their commanders to ensure it meets both regulatory guidance and command intent.”

For many Soldiers, the course represents more than technical training — it prepares them to serve as subject matter experts for their commanders. Hipwell emphasized the importance of the role, noting that master driver duties are often treated as an additional responsibility but require full-time attention to be effective.

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. David Jackson, a human resources specialist assigned to the Fort Gordon, Ga., based 7459th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, attended the course to expand his ability to support units lacking formal driver training programs.

“The purpose of me attending is to be able to set up the program if units don’t have it,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the course provided him with a deeper understanding of regulatory requirements and the tools needed to build a successful program from the ground up.

“One of the biggest values I’ve gained is knowing the Army regulation — what to do, what not to do — and how to make the program successful,” he said.

He added that he plans to bring back practical training techniques, including vehicle control lanes, to ensure junior Soldiers are trained and licensed correctly.

“I’m motivated to bring back those hands-on exercises so younger Soldiers have the right way to learn and get licensed,” Jackson said.

As the Army continues to emphasize readiness and standardization, courses like the Master Driver Training Qualification Course play a critical role in ensuring units remain prepared, disciplined and capable of operating safely and effectively across all environments.