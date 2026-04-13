From enlisted service to commission: a cadet’s path to leadership

Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Canfield poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in this 2018 image. Canfield, now a Cadet 1st Class, earned her appointment through the Leaders Encouraging Airmen Development (LEAD) program. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Canfield) By SSgt Michael Ward U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – For Cadet 1st Class Elizabeth Canfield, the path to becoming an Air Force officer did not begin with a lifelong plan to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy. Instead, it began with a television show, a close friend and a willingness to step into the unknown. Canfield said her earliest inspiration to serve came from watching the television series MASH and admiring one of its characters. “I was actually initially inspired to join the Army first by the show MASH and one of my good friends who went to West Point,” Canfield said. “When I decided that the Army wasn’t for me but still wanted to serve, I enlisted in the Air Force.” While serving on active duty, Canfield said the encouragement she received from leaders and peers helped shape the direction of her career. “I worked with a lot of amazing people who really poured into me and encouraged me to pursue a commission,” Canfield said. “I really did not have a preference on which source I commissioned from.” Coming from a family without a military background, Canfield said many of the decisions she made early in her career required trust in the people guiding her and faith in the path ahead. “I came from a family with no military background, so many of the steps that I have taken in my career have been with blind faith,” Canfield said. “I do not think I really processed that the Academy was my next step until I arrived.” Her father remained a constant source of encouragement throughout her journey. “My dad has been a huge influence and encouragement for me over the last eight years of my career,” Canfield said. “When it comes to career decisions, I have a lot of really great mentors that have influenced what I want to do and what kind of officer I want to be.” Cadet Fourth Class Elizabeth Canfield receives her shoulder boards during the Acceptance Day Parade at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Stillman Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Aug. 5, 2022. The ceremony marks a cadet’s official entry into the Cadet Wing after completing basic training. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Canfield)

Mentorship along the journey

Mentorship has played a significant role in Canfield’s path to the Academy. Retired Air Force Maj. Spencer Thomas, director of the Strategies for Academic Success Program, has mentored Canfield throughout her pursuit of a commission and said he has watched her grow considerably since she first set her sights on the Academy. “Cadet Canfield arrived here from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in the summer of 2022 with a genuine degree of humility not often seen in her contemporaries,” Thomas said. “Throughout her time as a cadet, she has demonstrated an amazing amount of servant leadership and dedication to the development of others.” Thomas, who is prior-enlisted, said several qualities stand out when he considers Canfield’s potential as a future officer. “Driven, thoughtful, compassionate, circumspective and self-regulated are some of the words I cling to when describing Cadet Canfield,” he said. He added that Canfield’s enlisted background will influence how she connects with and leads the Airmen she will serve alongside. “Liz’s experience as an enlisted Airman will enable her to authentically connect with the backbone of the Air Force—the enlisted force,” Thomas said. “That connection will lead to the creation of some very important synergies within the unit.” Thomas said it has been an honor to watch her journey unfold. “Cadet Elizabeth Ann Canfield truly represents excellence, and I am absolutely honored to have been a part of her Academy journey,” he said. Cadet 1st Class Elizabeth Canfield poses with her mentor, Spencer Thomas, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024. Canfield credits Thomas as an influence on her success throughout her Academy journey. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Thomas)

Adjusting from Airman to cadet

Transitioning from enlisted Airman to cadet required a significant shift in perspective. Canfield said one of the biggest adjustments was returning to a training environment after previously serving in a professional role. “The biggest mindset shift from enlisted Airman to cadet was going from having a house and job where I was highly respected to being back in a training atmosphere,” Canfield said. Despite the challenges, Canfield said her enlisted experience provided perspective that many cadets do not yet have. “It really prepared me to give my perspective of what life is like outside of the Academy,” Canfield said. “I think a lot of cadets do not realize how different things are, so I was able to hold onto that knowledge, especially when things were hard.” The transition also required patience as she adjusted to new systems and expectations. “It was very difficult being patient with things that did not align with how I knew them, especially my freshman year when I was freshly transitioning out of active duty,” Canfield said. Her previous experience working closely with leadership also helped shape how she approaches professional relationships. “I had the privilege of working directly for my commander when I was active duty. It allowed me to learn how to build professional relationships with people more easily than I think others have,” Canfield said. “Additionally, I think having gone through three basic trainings has taught me how to put challenges into perspective, which is a valuable mindset here.” Then-Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass poses with Cadet Candidate Elizabeth Canfield at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Colo., in this 2021 photo. The preparatory school offers a 10-month program of intensive academic, military, and physical training to prepare students for appointment to the Air Force Academy. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Canfield)

Growth at the Academy

During her time at the Academy, Canfield said she experienced growth both personally and professionally. “Personally, I grew very strong in my faith, which I did not have before coming here,” Canfield said. “Professionally, I grew much more confident in the way that I speak to people and approach situations.” Returning to the classroom after years away from academics proved to be one of her toughest challenges. “My toughest challenge was academic; I had been out of school for a long time,” Canfield said. “I overcame it by seeking emotional intelligence advice to better handle the stress and workload.” Although she occasionally experienced moments of imposter syndrome, Canfield said the support of mentors and peers helped her continue moving forward. “There have been a lot of moments of imposter syndrome, but never moments where I have contemplated leaving,” Canfield said. “There were a lot of people that fought for me and encouraged me to be here, so I held on to that.” Then-Cadet 4th Class Elizabeth Canfield receives her Prop and Wings from then-Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Paul Moga during the 2023 Recognition ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. The event has since evolved into Recognition and Promotion, a culminating event celebrating the advancement of all four classes and marking a pivotal moment in the cadet journey. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Canfield)

Leading with enlisted perspective

Looking ahead to her future as an officer, Canfield said her enlisted background will continue to shape how she leads Airmen. “Knowing how the enlisted folks function, it really gives me a beautiful opportunity to be more personable with them than I think I would have otherwise,” Canfield said. “Getting to know people is a huge opportunity when leading, and I have the opportunity to do that with an extra layer.” She encourages other enlisted members considering the Academy to pursue the opportunity. “Pursuing a commission through the Academy is a long and arduous journey, but it is something you will benefit from in the long run,” Canfield said. “Take advantage of a very unique opportunity. Be the officer you needed as an enlisted Airman.” Staff Sgt. Michael Olson and then-Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Canfield attend the Air Force Ball in Germany in this 2019 photo. The Air Force Ball is an annual event that celebrates U.S. Air Force heritage, honors service and strengthens camaraderie among Airmen, Guardians and their families. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Canfield)

Reflecting on the journey

As Canfield reflects on her time at the Academy, several memories stand out. One of the first she mentions is the community she found in a campus ministry group. “Every moment I have been able to spend with my friends, especially from Cru…they have kept me grounded and encouraged me on the hardest days,” she said. “The second is finding out that I was selected for the Information Operations career field. Since learning about the career field, I did everything I could to prepare for it. I am so glad all of the hard work paid off.” “The third is having the opportunity to sit on stage and chat with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and retired Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville at this year’s National Character and Leadership Symposium. It was an incredible opportunity that very few people have the chance to experience, and I am very grateful for it.” As she prepares to graduate and commission as an https://www.airforce.com/ officer, Canfield carries forward the lessons she gained both as an enlisted Airman and as a cadet. She hopes those experiences will help her lead with empathy, perspective and purpose. U.S. Air Force Academy cadets, staff, coaches and faculty attend the Class of ’59 Leadership Keynote with panelists Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and retired Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville during the annual National Character and Leadership Symposium in Arnold Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 20, 2026. Reflecting the theme, “Courage to Lead in the Profession of Arms: Combat & Crisis-Tested Character,” the symposium featured a warfighting-focused lineup of speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)