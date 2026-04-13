USNS Mercy Medical Treatment Facility Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Photo By Sarah Cannon | The official party at change of command ceremony for the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Treatment Facility (MTF), render honors during the National Anthem. The Mercy MTF welcomes their new commanding officer, Capt. Damian Storz, during a ceremony at the Island Club, on Naval Air Station North Island, today. Storz assumed command from Capt. Charles Dickerson, who served as the MTF commanding officer since 2024. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sarah Cannon | The official party at change of command ceremony for the Military Sealift Command...... read more read more

SAN DIEGO -- Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Treatment Facility (MTF), welcomed their new commanding officer, Capt. Damian Storz, during a ceremony at the Island Club, on Naval Air Station North Island, today. Storz assumed command from Capt. Charles Dickerson, who served as the MTF commanding officer since 2024.

“I’ll give you some advice that I try to impart to every commander I’ve been fortunate enough to lead,” said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, who served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. “You’re in charge, so take charge! Lead boldly with intent, resolve and innovation. Be ready, and if called to action, ensure we’re ready to provide our nation, our allies and our partners with the support they need to fight and win decisively.”

Storz joins the Mercy’s MTF team following a tour as officer in charge, Navy Medicine Operational Training Command Detachment, Naval Expeditionary Medicine Training Institute, Camp Pendleton, Calif. A native of Woodland, Calif., Storz began his Navy career in 2005 following graduation from the University of Wyoming, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in General Health Science and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In 2011, he completed a Master of Nursing Science as an Adult Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, from the University of San Diego.

At-sea, Storz supported the humanitarian operation Pacific Partnership, onboard USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as staff and education and training nurse; on numerous deployments as Forward Deployed Naval Forces onboard the USS George Washington (CVN 73); and was part of the team that developed the first Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Team for U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet during Operation Guardian in the Southern Pacific Region.

In addition, Storz served at Naval Medical Center San Diego in the Medical/Surgical ward, Hematology/Oncology unit and Intensive Care Unit; Ship’s Nurse, interim Division Officer and Assistant Department Head for the Medical Department on board the USS George Washington (CVN 73); as Service Chief, Medical Intensive Care Unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic; Director of Branch clinics, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Camp Pendleton, Calif.; Officer-in-Charge Navy Medicine Operational Training Command Detachment; Naval Expeditionary Medicine Training Institute, where he established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center as a new echelon IV command and served as the Executive Officer; and as the Nurse Corps Operational Specialty Leader from 2018 to 2022.

Addressing the Mercy MTF Storz said, “I’m committed to you. Leading with authenticity and transparency, to strengthen the culture of trust and ready to meet the mission head on.”

Storz relieves Dickerson, who served as the MTF’s commanding officer through five Mercy Exercises, designed to provide training that ensures the crew can meet the mark to become fully operation withing five days. These included two joint service Steel Knight exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps, and the first advanced burn life support training ever performed onboard a Navy vessel. Dickerson was awarded the Legion of Merit medal for his outstanding leadership while in command of the MTF. He will report to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery at Falls Church, Va..

“Where God closes one door, he opens another one. You just have to look for it,” said Dickerson. “And so it is that my time as commanding officer of Mercy is at an end, and another door opens once again.”

Mercy is currently in Portland, Ore., undergoing maintenance in preparation for future missions and taskings.

Mercy is one of two hospital ships owned and operated by Military Sealift Command. Mercy conducts operations in the Pacific area-of-responsibility under the guidance of U.S. Pacific Command and Commander Pacific Fleet. When directed Mercy can deploy within five days, providing rapid, flexible, and mobile acute medical and surgical services in support of Marine Corps Air/Ground Task Forces, Army and Air Force units deployed ashore, and naval amphibious task forces and battle forces afloat. In addition, Mercy can provide mobile surgical hospital service for use by appropriate U.S. Government agencies in disaster or humanitarian relief or limited humanitarian care incident to these missions or peacetime military operations.

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.