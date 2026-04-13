Furman assumes command of 166th Regiment RTI

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, leaders and family members attend a change of command ceremony for the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania April 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. John Wenzel relinquished command to Lt. Col. Max Furman, symbolizing the transfer of authority within the organization. The 166th Regiment trains more than 5,000 Soldiers annually and serves as a premier Regional Training Institute within the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers, leaders and family members gathered here April 17, 2026, to witness a change of command ceremony for the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute (RTI), marking the transition of leadership from Col. John Wenzel to Lt. Col. Max Furman.

Wenzel, who commanded the regiment from Jan. 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2026, relinquished command to Furman in a ceremony steeped in Army tradition; the passing of the regimental colors symbolizing the formal transfer of authority.

The 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute is the Army National Guard’s leading RTI for student throughput, training more than 5,000 Soldiers annually across multiple military occupational specialties and leadership courses. During Wenzel’s tenure, the organization completed its three-year accreditation cycle with a 98.8% score and earned the Army Superior Unit Award.

During his remarks, Wenzel expressed confidence in his successor and offered words of advice as Furman assumes command.

“I can say with confidence that Lt. Col. Max Furman is the right man for the job,” Wenzel said. “Max – don’t be overwhelmed with the stats, weight of the position, or successes of those who came before you. Give your team guidance and support them and they’ll take care of you.”

Wenzel also addressed the formation, emphasizing the critical role instructors and cadre play in shaping the next generation of Soldiers and leaders.

“You owe it to the students you teach to ensure that they are ready for the jobs they’ll be going into or the new leadership roles they’ll be taking on,” Wenzel said. “More importantly, you owe it to the Soldiers that will be serving with them and for them to provide the Army with the best trained Soldiers and leaders that you can.”

Brig. Gen. Francis Montgomery, Pennsylvania Army National Guard assistant adjutant general, provided remarks highlighting Wenzel’s leadership and the regiment’s accomplishments during his tenure, while also expressing confidence in Furman’s ability to continue building on that success.

Furman, the incoming commander, addressed the formation for the first time in his new role, expressing gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead.

“I am grateful for this opportunity,” Furman said. “I look forward to leading this organization in the next few years and am excited for what we will achieve together.”

Furman currently serves as the Pennsylvania National Guard’s counterdrug coordinator and will assume command of the 166th Regiment in his traditional National Guard, or M-day, capacity.

Following his time in command, Wenzel now serves as the director of the joint staff for the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The regiment’s battalions have also distinguished themselves nationally, with the 3rd Battalion Noncommissioned Officer Academy ranked number one in the Army for Basic Leader Course inputs and graduates, and the 1st Battalion (Maneuver) leading RTIs nationwide in 11B Infantry Advanced Leader Course and Maneuver Senior Leader Course throughputs.

As the colors passed from Wenzel to Furman, the ceremony reinforced the Army’s enduring commitment to disciplined leadership and the continued readiness of its Soldiers.