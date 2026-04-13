Lackland JWRSC sharpens warfighter vision with next-generation technology

Photo By Senior Airman Matthew John Braman | A technician conducts advanced eye mapping prior to a laser vision correction procedure at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas, April 15, 2026. The technology allows providers to create a detailed model of the eye and tailor treatment to each patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Matthew John Braman | A technician conducts advanced eye mapping prior to a laser vision correction...... read more read more

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JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, Texas – For many service members, something as simple as a pair of glasses can become a liability in the field, fogging up at the wrong moment, breaking under pressure or getting lost when vision matters most.

At the Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, the focus is on eliminating that risk and giving warfighters one less thing to think about when it counts.

Through the Defense Health Agency’s Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program (WRESP), the center provides laser vision correction procedures aimed at improving readiness, safety and mission effectiveness.

Since opening in 2001, the center has performed more than 63,000 procedures, helping service members reduce their dependence on glasses and contact lenses while improving overall visual performance.

“The goal of the program is to improve the readiness, safety and effectiveness of our service members,” said Lt. Col. Charisma Evangelista, cornea surgeon and refractive surgery consultant to the USAF Surgeon General. “By reducing dependence on corrective eyewear, we help warfighters perform their missions with greater confidence and visual clarity.”

The center recently introduced advanced ray tracing technology, adding another layer of precision to how procedures are planned and performed.

Unlike earlier methods that focused mainly on the surface of the eye, this technology maps how light moves through the entire optical system. It allows providers to build a detailed digital model and tailor each procedure to the individual.

That added precision helps correct not only standard vision issues, but also smaller imperfections that can impact night vision, like glare and halos.

“With these new technologies, we are able to provide extremely precise, personalized treatments,” said Kathleen Dinan, JBSA Lackland refractive surgery center manager. “Many patients achieve vision that meets or exceeds the 20/20 standard, improving performance in both day and night conditions.”

In addition to patient care, the center continues to support research efforts focused on improving outcomes and advancing refractive surgery. Teams regularly participate in clinical studies and Food and Drug Administration trials evaluating new techniques and technology.

“Military refractive surgery programs have played an important role in advancing laser vision correction,” said Dr. José E. Capó Aponte, research optometrist. “Our work helps ensure service members benefit from safe, effective and cutting edge care.”

The center offers multiple procedures based on individual needs, including photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), laser assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK), small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE), and implantable collamer lens (ICL) options.

The program is open to all active-duty service members, including activated Guard and Reserve personnel. Military dependents and retirees may also participate through approved externally funded research studies. For more information, contact the JBSA Lackland Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center at dha.jbsa.59th-mdw.mbx.lak-sgc-warfighter-refractive-surgery@health.mil or call 210 292 2237.