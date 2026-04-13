Chile Welcomes Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Jacome | U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Vincent Foster stands the lookout watch from vultures’ row on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the waters outside Valparaiso, Chile for a scheduled port visit April 17, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome) see less | View Image Page

VALPARAISO, Chile – Ships of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG), including Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), arrived in Valparaiso, Chile, for a scheduled port visit on April 17, 2026, as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Southern Seas 2026 deployment.

With Nimitz anchored in Chilean territorial waters and Gridley moored pier-side, the visit marks the strike group’s second stop along its Southern Seas 2026 route.

Prior to arrival, Nimitz also participated in a bi-lateral engagement with the Chilean Air Force and hosted a visit by senior Chilean government and military leaders, including José Antonio Kast, president of Chile. The delegation toured the ship, observed flight deck operations, and discussed the Southern Seas 2026 mission with NIMCSG leadership.

“We were profoundly honored to welcome President Kast and Chile’s senior leadership aboard Nimitz,” said Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “The effort we made to showcase our warfighting capability and the professionalism of this crew reflects our enthusiasm for building an enduring partnership with Chile – one we continue to strengthen through training and operating together at sea.”

The port visit began with a meeting between Norman and Rear Adm. Jorge Castillo, Chilean Navy fleet commander.

The leaders also attended a wreath laying ceremony at Valparaiso’s Héroes de Iquique monument in historic Plaza Sotomayor, presided over by Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet.

“Our navies share a long and distinguished history in the maritime domain—a history that fortifies our strong partnership and shapes the operations of tomorrow," said Sardiello. "May our presence here today, as we honorthe Heroes of Iquique, along with the USS Nimitz's visit as part of Southern Seas 2026, serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Chilean people who have served with courage, resilience and unity. Today ournavies sailside-by-side withresolve to promote security and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere.”

Following the ceremony, participants returned to Gridley where Sardiello presented active-duty and retired Chilean naval officers with awards earned for meritorious joint service with the U.S. Navy.

Throughout the port visit, NIMCSG personnel are scheduled to participate in additional professional exchanges with Chilean counterparts, community relations projects, and cultural engagements in Valparaiso and Santiago.

Southern Seas 2026 marks the 11th iteration of the exercise to the region since 2007. Like the previous deployments, Southern Seas 2026 is designed to foster goodwill, strengthen maritime partnerships, counter threats, and build the U.S. Navy’s team alongside partner nation maritime services.

During the deployment, NIMCSG is scheduled to conduct passing exercises and operations at sea with partner nation maritime forces as the ships circumnavigate the continent of South America.

NIMCSG consists of Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, and Gridley.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces improving regional unity and security.

Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.