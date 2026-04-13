USAREC Senior Enlisted Leaders Change as Command Takes on Initial Training Mission

Photo By Zoran Raduka | Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, outgoing command sergeant major of U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Zoran Raduka | Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, outgoing command sergeant major of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, passes the command colors to Lt. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, commanding general of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Waybur Theater, Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 17, 2026. The passing of the colors to the commander signifies the outgoing senior enlisted leader relinquishing responsibility of the formation. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Kentucky – U.S. Army Recruiting Command bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Wilson during a ceremony April 17.



Since arriving to the command in March 2023, Munday led USAREC’s transformation from a 2-star headquarters responsible for enlisted recruiting, to a 3-star command responsible for the Army’s Force Generation Pipeline – from first contact with a potential recruit to first unit of assignment.



“Under his leadership, Shade’s primary focus was on noncommissioned officers, Soldiers and Families,” said Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis, USAREC commanding general. “He helped build a powerful recruiting organization. USAREC not only met but exceeded its recruiting goals.”



USAREC identifies, recruits and trains qualified applicants to become Soldiers and leaders through the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, U.S. Army Recruiting Division, U.S. Army Cadet Command, and the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, with support from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 80th Training Command. USAREC also oversees the training of all recruiters and drill sergeants through the Recruiting and Retention College and the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy.



“[Munday] championed innovative practices and made data driven decisions to help Soldiers and improve quality of life. I just want to say thanks to you and your family for your unwavering commitment to USAREC, its Soldiers and its mission,” said Davis.



During his three-year tenure, Munday witnessed the expansion of USAREC’s portfolio while noncommissioned officers continued to meet USAREC’s recruiting, accessions and training missions. NCOs fill the command’s most critical roles as recruiters, drill sergeants and military science instructors at stations, training installations, colleges and universities across the country.



“As I reflect on the last three years, I am simply in awe of all the command has accomplished,” Munday said.

Munday oversaw several initiatives that created opportunities for recruiting NCOs, including the creation of a warrant officer track, the 420T talent acquisition technician, a new military occupational specialty for career recruiters, the 42T talent acquisition specialist, and a nominative command sergeant major position.



“To the NCOs, the real heroes of the command, recruiting and training our future Soldiers. You have the most demanding job, building our future leaders. Never forget your purpose,” Munday said.



Munday also recognized the hundreds of Department of the Army Civilians across the Force Generation Pipeline who he called the “true bedrock of USAREC.” DA Civilians provide continuity of operations and institutional knowledge in their areas of expertise.



He said DA Civilians “are the keepers of the command and the lifeline for our NCOs in the field.”

Wilson, a former drill sergeant, senior military science instructor, and career infantryman, said he looks forward to leading USAREC to accomplish its strategically vital mission – manning and training the U.S. Army.



“Thanks for this opportunity to lead the Soldiers, Civilians and Families of USAREC. I look forward to maintaining the momentum you’ve gained over the last few years. I won’t let you down.” Wilson added.



Wilson comes to USAREC from serving at the Pentagon as executive sergeant major to the sergeant major of the Army.



His previous assignments as a command sergeant major include 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Maneuver Task Force, Operations Group, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, and the Mission Command Training Program.