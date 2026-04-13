446th Airlift Wing Hosts TRIAD Course for Enhanced Leadership and Unit Cohesion

Photo By Capt. Daniel Phelps | Triad Course instructors and students pose for a photo at the end of a Triad Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on April 8, 2026. The Triad Course is designed to improve communication and relationships between commanders, SELs, and First Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Daniel Phelps | Triad Course instructors and students pose for a photo at the end of a Triad Course at...... read more read more

The 446th Airlift Wing hosted an Air Force Reserve Command TRIAD course here, April 8-9, bringing together Unit Commanders, Senior Enlisted Leaders, and First Sergeants for a two-day, interactive workshop. The course was designed to expand the tools, skills, and communication needed for command teams to enhance unit effectiveness.

The course was segmented into four key areas: Developing Self, Developing Others, Developing Ideas and Developing Organizations.

"We learned a variety of models, approaches, and tactics to take as a team to make meaningful impact within our unit," said Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Manley, 446th Logistics Readiness Flight senior enlisted leader and a course participant.

Chief Master Sgt. Chris Fisher, 79th Air Refueling Squadron SEL and a course facilitator, elaborated on the objectives.

"The TRIAD course is designed to enable Commanders, SELs, and First Sergeants an opportunity to collaborate on issues they face as leaders using multiple models geared at communication styles, change management and innovation, implementing effective mission command, and coaching," he said.

Participants and instructors alike praised the collaborative environment of the course.

"The Triad course allowed me to connect with command teams of different styles, experience, and backgrounds," said Manley. "I was able to learn not only from the facilitators and the lessons, but from other teams who may be experiencing similar challenges or have tested methods already to approach some of our biggest challenges."

Fisher, from his perspective as an instructor, noted the value of this shared experience.

"Seeing the commonalities of challenges across the Command, often we view our problem sets as unique to our respective unit," he stated. "The opportunities to hear how other units have similar challenges and the methods used for correction piqued the interest of other attendees."

A key takeaway for participants was the importance of proactive leadership.

"Command teams must take an active approach in facilitating change within your unit," Manley emphasized. "Identifying an issue is only the first step, and Triads must constantly stay active and engaged with their unit when developing and implementing solutions."

The ultimate goal of the TRIAD course is to build a stronger, more resilient force.

"It cultivates a culture within your unit that takes care of Airman, fosters innovation, and responds effectively to change," said Manley. "Triads with this mindset are more likely to achieve mission success." Both Manley and Fisher highly recommend the course to other leaders.

“Go to the Triad Workshop!" Manley exclaimed.

Fisher added, "The models taught, the exercises completed, the knowledge share that occurs will widen your aperture as a leader and the importance of relying on the other members of your team."