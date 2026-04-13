25 Years of dedicated service: FCC provider supports military families

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Ortega Corona | Malissa Kaye, a Family Child Care provider, poses for a portrait outside her home at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 1, 2026. Since 2001, Kaye was recognized for her dedication, impact and support to military families and was named the Little Rock AFB 2025-2026 FCC Provider of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Ortega Corona) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Ortega Corona | Malissa Kaye, a Family Child Care provider, poses for a portrait outside her home at...... read more read more

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – What began as a search for quality childcare for her son grew into a 25-year career supporting military families through the Family Child Care program at Little Rock Air Force Base.

Malissa Kaye began her FCC career April 1, 2001, after struggling to find childcare that met her expectations as a parent.

“I wanted him to feel loved like part of someone’s home, but still have the standards of a childcare center,” Kaye said.

Today, she provides care for children ranging from two weeks to 12 years old, while also supporting children with special needs, creating an environment focused on stability, safety and connection.

“My goal is to provide the highest quality childcare services and make every child feel like this is their home away from home,” she said.

Over the past 25 years,Kayehas supported thousands of military families by offering flexible care that meets the demands of military life. From early morning flights, to overnight care, her ability to adapt helps parents stay focused on their duties.

“I’vebeen able to accommodate special needs, unpredictableschedulesand last-minute changes, and that flexibility really helps military families,”shesaid.“They’remy daycare families. We become family and that connection provides consistency for children in a military environment where routines often change.”

Kaye has earned national accreditation through the National Association for Family Child Care and holds the highest level in Arkansas’ Better Beginnings quality rating system, reflecting her commitment to professional standards. Her work is also supported by her family, who have grown alongside her in the program.

“My family has always been there for me,” Kaye said. “My husband and my two boys have always helped with anythingI’veneeded. Ididn’texpect it to become a 25-year career, I just fell in love with it and stayed and my family has been a part of this from the very beginning.” Her impact isfar reaching and isalso recognized by leadership within the program.

Jill Lund,19th Force Support Squadroncommunity childcare coordinator for the Family Child Care program, said Kaye’s experience and dedication set her apart.

“She is a true professional and one of our top performers,” Lund said. “Her mentorship strengthens the program and benefits both providers and families. She is truly dedicated and always puts the children’s needs first.”

In recognition of her dedication and impact, Kaye was named the Little Rock AFB 2025-2026 Family Child Care Provider of the Year.

For Kaye, the most rewarding part of her career is seeing the long-term impact of her work.

“I’ve loved watching these children grow up and start families of their own,” she said. “Being invited to their weddings is something I’m truly honored by.”

Through her dedication, Kaye continues to provide a foundation of care and stability that supports both military families and the missionof Team Little Rock.