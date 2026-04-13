Tennessee Guardsmen Provide Immediate Aid, Detain Suspect in Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – At approximately 11:50 a.m., six Guardsmen with the 190th Combat Engineer Company were patrolling on Steel Street in Frayser when they heard yelling and gunfire erupt near an apartment complex. They then saw a person fall to the ground and a suspect firing a handgun at the victim before fleeing on foot.

Guardsmen immediately responded. Four Soldiers pursued the suspect and issued commands for the suspect to drop the weapon and get on the ground. The suspect complied. Once he was on the ground, Guardsmen detained him and secured the weapon and scene until Memphis Police officers arrived.

While the suspect was being detained, the other two Soldiers on patrol immediately gave first aid to the victim. They quickly assessed that he had multiple gunshot wounds and applied lifesaving measures, including a tourniquet and pressure dressings, until emergency medical services arrived.

“The Guardsmen on scene responded immediately to provide care and help stabilize the situation until local law enforcement arrived,” said Lt. Col. Jacob Partridge, commander of the 230th Engineer Battalion. “Their actions reflect the purpose of our mission - supporting community safety alongside our local partners.”

The Tennessee National Guard supports the Memphis Safe Task Force in partnership with local law enforcement and is always ready to help our fellow citizens.