Tennessee Guardsmen Provide Aid, Secure Evidence in Shooting

Photo By Airman Tiffany Brooks | Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 190th Combat Engineer Company, with the Memphis Safe Task Force, supported the Memphis Police Department while responding to a shooting in North Memphis, providing immediate medical aid to the victim and securing key evidence, April 12. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Tiffany Brooks | Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 190th Combat Engineer Company, with the...... read more read more

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–Tennessee National Guardsmen with the Memphis Safe Task Force, and the Memphis Police Department, responded to a shooting in North Memphis, providing immediate medical aid to the victim and securing key evidence, April 12.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., three Guardsmen from the 190th Combat Engineer Company and the Memphis Police just finished responding to a disturbance at a local laundromat in Frayser when they received a radio call alerting them to a shooting at a nearby gas station on Whitney Avenue. Responding immediately, the Guardsmen and officers arrived at the gas station less than a minute later, with an additional National Guard team arriving a few minutes behind them.

The Soldiers found a gunshot victim who was wounded in the leg and immediately began rendering first aid. They cut away the victim’s clothing, allowing the Memphis Police officer to apply a tourniquet to the wounded limb. They also radioed for an ambulance and stabilized the victim until they were transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital.

The second team of Guardsmen secured the area around the crime scene and discovered a shell case possibly used in the incident. They protected the integrity of the crime scene and preserved the evidence for the Memphis Police Department.

"When seconds mattered, our Soldiers stepped in and provided critical first aid that helped save a life,” said Lt. Col. Jacob Partridge, commander of the 230th Engineer Battalion. “Supporting our law enforcement partners and serving the community is at the heart of this mission, and we remain committed to helping keep Memphis safe for everyone.”

The Tennessee National Guard continues supporting the Memphis Safe Task Force in partnership with local law enforcement and is always ready to help our fellow citizens.