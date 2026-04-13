Honoring our Youngest Heroes: Annual Youth Parade Highlights the Resilience of Military Children

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (April 9, 2026) Lieutenant Junior Grade Patrick D. Moore, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Security Officer greets a military affiliated youth during a Youth Parade held at the installation as part of a Month of the Military Child Community Relations Event. The Youth Parade enabled service members, installation leadership and various departments at the installation to show their appreciation to the military affiliated enrollees at the Youth and Child Development Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Vibrant banners, applauses from parents lining the street, and a spirit of celebration echoed loudly and cheerfully on Von Steuben Drive last Thursday, April 9th onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown as part of the annual Youth Parade. The event was hosted by the installation’s Fleet & Family Support Center, and saw a record number of military-affiliated youths from the Child Development Center and Youth Center parade down the street in a heartwarming display of community and pride. The parade, an annual tradition, coincides with the larger theme of the Month of the Military Child; which honors the children of service members affiliated with the installation and echoed with similar events across the nation.

Each year, The Department of War designates April as the Month of the Military Child. The month long observance was established in 1986 by then Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger who served under President Ronald Reagan. It’s a time to recognize the more than 1.6 million military affiliated children who face unique challenges and experiences due to their parents’ service in the military. While military members serve around the globe and amid locations with heightened tensions; the challenges faced by their children are often overlooked. On average, military families move every two to three years; which means military children frequently change schools and support networks.

This year’s parade was a vibrant and energetic affair, with military affiliated children parading alongside decorated banners, signs and wearing purple t-shirts. The event was coordinated by the installation’s Fleet and Family Service Center, and supported by the installation’s Public Works Department, Security Department, Fire & Emergency Services along with members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. The event was a powerful reminder that our military families are the bedrock of our nation’s naval power. This commitment to our warfighters begins at home by ensuring that their families and children are supported. Events like this build the resilience of our entire community; and contribute to the overall readiness of the fleet. A strong, resilience and ready Navy and Marine Corps family ensures a strong, resilience and ready warfighter.

Additional celebrations are slated to take place across the region; including flag raisings, service member visits, leadership visits to area schools, artwork displays at public venues, proclamation signings and others all with the same theme; “A Tribute to our Youngest Heroes.” This year’s parade at the installation was on full display last week with the entire contingent of military affiliated youths at the installation’s Child Development Center and Youth Center parading down Von Steuben Drive with decorated shirts, handmade banners and lots of purple to express their pride and military heritage. Cheering on the youths were various service members from tenant commands across the installation, civilian employees, and others cheering, shaking hands and giving multiple high fives. The event not only provided a fun and engaging opportunity for the children; it also highlighted the roles they place in the community. It also showed the resilience and adaptability of military children; which echo with the service of their parents translating into a ready, resilient and highly capable fighting force that is able to prevail in any domain where they are needed.