Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple | Vice Adm. Heidi Berg (center), commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, speaks to Navy reserve cyber enterprise leadership at the FCC Reserve Leadership Summit hosted at the National Security Agency headquarters on Fort Meade, Md., March 2, 2026. The summit brought together operational commanders from across the FCC enterprise, including 26 active commands, 40 cyber mission force units, and 29 reserve commands to align and synchronize operations across the information warfare spectrum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple) see less | View Image Page

Commander Fleet Cyber Command Holds Reserve Operational Summit

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – To bolster reserve force integration, Vice Adm. Heidi Berg, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC), Navy Space Command (NAVSPACE), and U.S. 10th Fleet (C10F), convened the annual FCC Reserve Operational Summit on March 2, 2026. Her keynote address set the tone for the summit, emphasizing the critical need for a combat-ready and fully integrated reserve force.

The summit brings active-duty task force commanders and Navy Reserve unit commanding officers from units across the Fleet Cyber Command enterprise to enhance how cyber, cryptologic, and space capabilities, align with active-duty strategic goals; and integrate reserve forces into the command’s operational missions.

“This summit is important to refine the focus for all our reserve commanders who are such a critical part of what we do day in and day out,” said Vice Adm. Heidi Berg. “The reserve force is an essential part of the fleet, and commanders need to drive your commands to be in a state of readiness to deploy and to mobilize. Not just in terms of administrative readiness like access and badging, but truly the skills, the mastery, the relationships, and the understanding of the mission with precision.”

In her address, Berg emphasized the critical role of the Navy Reserve in the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber and space warfare. Drawing on her experience, she highlighted the importance of seamless integration between active and reserve components.

“The purpose of this reserve operational summit is to drive tighter integration between active-duty commander’s intent and reserve units’ strategy and execution,” said Capt. Kristen Kinner, reserve component director at Fleet Cyber Command. “Warfighting ready reservists are non-negotiable for the next protracted crisis. If you’re in this room today, that is your job.”

The summit is designed to be a forum for developing actionable plans to integrate Reserve cyber units into high-impact defense missions. It focuses on aligning the Reserve leadership with the strategic goals set forth by Fleet Cyber Command. This opportunity affords our active duty and reserve leaders the chance to identify best practices and processes for reserve integration in crisis and contingency. Because of this, reserve commanding officers remain well informed and ready to lead their portions of the team for present and future conflict.

U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, and U.S. 10th Fleet– is an operational force composed of more than 14,000 active and reserve Sailors and civilians organized into 26 active commands, 40 cyber mission force units, and 31 reserve commands around the globe.

For more news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Navy Space / U.S. 10thFleet, visithttp://www.fcc.navy.mil// or follow us on LinkedIn @USFleetCyberCommand or Facebook @USFLTCYBERCOM.