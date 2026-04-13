USAG Stuttgart's Directorate of Emergency Services hosts sobriety test training at Panzer Firehouse

Photo By Balmina Sehra | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services hosted a Standardized...... read more read more Photo By Balmina Sehra | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services hosted a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing training event in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 10, 2026. The garrison is the first in the region to host the training and invited U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and U.S. Army Garrison Italy to participate. Trainees practice administering sobriety tests by observing a subject for signs of intoxication. A trainee observes a subject’s performance during a Standardized Field Sobriety Test at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany, last week. The training teaches participants to identify signs of intoxication through a series of structured assessments. USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany - To the average viewer, a person standing on one leg, seemingly keeping their balance with ease, may appear sober, but to a Military Police officer (MP), there are small signs giving away the person's intoxication. MPs are trained to spot the subtle cues of intoxication and be prepared to stop and identify impaired drivers on the streets.



On April 10, 2026, the Directorate of Emergency Services at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart reinforced these skills by hosting Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) training at the Panzer Firehouse in Böblingen. To create a realistic experience, the training included volunteers consuming alcoholic beverages throughout the day, providing an authentic experience of picking up on cues of intoxicated people.



As the first in the region to offer this certification, USAG Stuttgart invited other garrisons to participate in the training, hosting trainees from USAG Ansbach and USAG Italy.



The event was spearheaded by Glenn Alexander, Deputy Chief at the Directorate of Emergency Services at USAG Stuttgart, who alongside Staff Sgt. Andrew Morrisson, Operations Sergeant at USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services, organized the event.



Since Morrisson was the only certified instructor Europe-wide, both him and Alexander wanted to give other US. Army garrisons the opportunity to train their staff.



"These inter-training opportunities are great as they help create a cohesive unit over here in Germany and Europe in general," Alexander said. "This is another step to ensure that our communities are served to the best of our abilities across the board."



The importance of the training was not lost on those who traveled to attend the training, including Sgt. Ryan Owen, a patrol supervisor from Vicenza, Italy, who made the eight-hour drive to become a certified instructor for his garrison.



"We have the sole responsibility of determining Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in Vicenza, so it's paramount for us to be certified on this," Owen said. "The training is great. The instructor is very knowledgeable and combines real-world experiences with slides and videos."



While the average onlookers may only see a series of roadside exercises, the Standardized Field Sobriety Test is a scientifically validated program developed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help law enforcement detect impaired drivers.



The three-phase process trains officers to recognize cues of intoxication, such as observing the vehicle in motion, interacting with the driver, and conducting pre-arrest screening tests.



On the first day of training, the trainees underwent classroom training which gave them the opportunity to work on professional relationships with the other officers and created networks for future collaborations across the garrisons.



The following day, the trainees put their knowledge to a test, by practicing on people, watching sharply to not miss the slightest cue of intoxication.



Morrison said the training program even gives training on detecting experienced drinkers who would otherwise pass cognitive or physical tests. The Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, for example, is a highly effective way to identify drunk drivers, as it's a physiological reaction that can't be controlled, he said.



"Experienced drinkers won't display that many social cues while intoxicated, but with the tests we learn here, we can rule them out," said Morrisson. "There are involuntary motions that your body makes, specifically your eyes, and that's what we're checking."



After the two-day intense training came to an end, 25 newly certified MPs were sent on their way with the knowledge and confidence of detecting impaired drivers, helping keep the community safe.



"This training allows USAG Stuttgart to invest in personnel, increases officer confidence and empowers our military police to proactively enforce impaired driving laws," Alexander said. "Ultimately, this leads to safe roads, fewer incidents and a more secure community for everyone."