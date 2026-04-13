A Pillar of Excellence: Brackett’s Two-Decade Journey with the Mobile District

MOBILE, Ala. — In a career spanning over 23 years, Kimberly Brackett has risen from a college student intern to a key leadership position as the Architect-Engineering Section Chief and Contracting Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District.

Her journey is one of dedication, continuous learning, and a deep-seated commitment to excellence.

Brackett's career with the Mobile District began while she was a student at the University of South Alabama. What started as a job in the Logistics Management Office and later as a contractor with Bowhead in the Information Management Office blossomed into a fulfilling career she never anticipated.

"I remember talking to a seasoned Contracting professional lady by the name of Ms. Shirley West, who I will never forget," Brackett said. "She talked about professionalism and integrity and how she inspired me to be the best of myself."

In 2008, she transitioned to the Contracting Division as a procurement technician, and her potential was quickly recognized. She progressed to a contracting specialist role, and her leadership qualities were further refined upon graduating from the Mobile District's Leadership Development Program in 2016.

A testament to her capabilities, Brackett led a "Tiger Team" to complete a challenging close-out task that many thought was impossible.

Her pioneering spirit was again showcased in 2017 when she was selected to lead the newly formed Medical Command, Operation and Maintenance (O&M), Architect Engineering (A-E) & Construction Section. In this role, she established groundbreaking standards, setting a high bar for the new section.

Carl Wade, Mobile District Chief of Contracting, said that Brackett has been a key figure in the division and is vital to the Architect-Engineering program, helping keep it going despite all the recent changes.

"Kim has been an integral part of the Contracting Division and provides excellent support to the AE program," Wade said. "She does a great job handling the high volume of contracts that is required to keep the Mobile District's mission moving forward every year. The AE program has had many changes over the past few years, and Kim has kept the mission moving despite all the changes."

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Brackett's academic achievements include an Advanced Honors Diploma from C.F. Vigor High School, an associate's degree from Bishop State Community College, and a degree in Business Management from the University of South Alabama.

Beyond her professional life, Brackett is a devoted wife and mother. She has been married to her husband, LaTerrance Brackett, for 25 years, and they are the proud parents of two adult children, Jeremiah and LaTerayne.

She credits her family for their unwavering support, especially during the demanding end of the fiscal year each September.

"My family knows that at the end of the fiscal year each year (September) it is a very busy time for me at work, and they know I will be working long hours," Brackett said, adding that she manages to do so without neglecting them. She takes great pride in being a role model for her children, which motivates her to achieve excellence in all she does.

One person who can attest to Brackett's excellence and dedication to the job is Allison Pierce.

Pierce, Mobile District Chief of the Project Support Section of the Engineering Division, said Brackett makes collaboration easy and that she is someone people trust and respect. She also said that even though Brackett handles a high volume of work, she is always responsive and willing to jump in and help when needed.

"She's someone I can always rely on," Pierce said. "She's patient, easy to talk to, and really takes the time to work through issues so we end up with the best path forward. She brings a positive attitude to everything she does, and it makes a big difference when you're working through complex projects or issues."

For people considering a career with USACE, Brackett offers enthusiastic encouragement. She highlights the Mobile District as a great place to work, with competitive pay, excellent health benefits, the opportunity to build lasting friendships, and even the chance to see the world.

A recent highlight of Brackett's career was being selected to be the coordinator for the Mobile District Leadership Development Program in 2025.

The LDP program is a premier opportunity to gain leadership training and develop critical, lasting relationships.

Looking ahead, Brackett is not ready to rest on her laurels. Before she considers retirement, she has her sights set on an Emergency Disaster Deployment and a 120-day detailed assignment to broaden her knowledge and skills.

"I am always willing to learn and attain new opportunities," she shared, "My journey continues as I take aim for the next leadership level in my career."