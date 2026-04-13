Stowers Elementary fourth-graders connect with American military heroes at National Infantry Museum

Courtesy Photo | Fourth-graders at Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) Stowers Elementary School examine exhibits on military history and service during a recent educational visit to the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning. The hands-on experience allowed students to connect directly with stories of courage, sacrifice and American heroism, including the legacy of Corporal Freddie Stowers, the World War I Medal of Honor recipient for whom their school is named. The field trip supported DoWEA’s focus on civics, patriotism and classical learning by bringing history to life for the next generation. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Fourth-graders at Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) Stowers Elementary School stepped into living history during a recent visit to the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning.

The hands-on field trip brought students face-to-face with the stories, sacrifices and achievements that shaped the U.S. Army Infantry and the nation. Students explored exhibits honoring Medal of Honor recipients and gained a deeper understanding of the courage, integrity and selfless service these heroes demonstrated in pivotal moments of American history.

A highlight was learning about Corporal Freddie Stowers, the World War I soldier for whom the school is named. Stowers served with the 371st Infantry Regiment and displayed extraordinary bravery during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. His leadership and sacrifice earned him the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration.

The experience reinforced the values of perseverance and service that the Stowers community strives to model each day. It aligned with DoWEA’s priorities of civics, patriotism and classical learning by connecting students directly with the lives of great Americans and the principles that define the nation’s military heritage.

Stowers Elementary continues to offer such opportunities to deepen academic understanding while honoring the military community that surrounds its students and families.

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.