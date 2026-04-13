Force Support Airmen enhance readiness during Home Station Readiness Training

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dieuluxon Gagnon, a services specialist with the 102nd Force Support Squadron, conducts shelter building training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 10, 2026. The 102nd FSS enhanced its readiness during a Home Station Readiness Training event, bringing together squadron members from multiple career fields for hands-on experience at their home station to maintain readiness to deploy when called upon. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

The 102nd Force Support Squadron enhanced its readiness during a Home Station Readiness Training event at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, April 8-10, 2026. The training brought together Force Support Airmen from multiple career fields for hands-on experience at their home station to maintain readiness to deploy when called upon.

“The primary goal is to deliver mission-ready Airmen,” said Capt. Brett Hunt, 102nd FSS director of personnel. “This is training we don’t always have time to focus on day to day, and much of it goes beyond our typical tasks. It’s centered on the contingency environment, preparing Airmen to deploy and operate effectively when called upon. It builds familiarity and confidence, reinforcing the need to be multi-capable Airmen who can step outside their comfort zones and get the job done.”

Participants trained across a range of skill sets, including personnel support for contingency operations, search and recovery, beddown and shelter building, feeding operations and professional development. The training reinforced the squadron’s ability to support operations in austere environments, where they play a key role in sustaining personnel and mission effectiveness.

Force Support Airmen from different career fields, including services, human resources and administration, and education and training, worked together throughout the event to complete tasks and build familiarity across specialties. The integrated approach emphasized the importance of becoming multi-capable Airmen, able to step outside their primary career fields and perform a range of mission-essential tasks in unpredictable environments.

“The biggest thing I learned this week is how critical personnel and team readiness are to mission success and being prepared for anything that comes at us,” said Staff Sgt. Sydney Boland, a human resources and administration specialist with the 102nd FSS. “It’s essential to understand each other’s career fields and see how you can apply those skills to your own to stay mission-ready. In a deployed environment, you never know what you’ll be doing, so you have to be able to step into different roles.”

Airmen relied on communication and teamwork throughout the training to complete tasks and strengthen cross-functional understanding. Bringing Airmen together from different career fields encouraged different approaches to problem-solving, as each AFSC brings distinct perspectives to similar challenges. It also required Airmen to communicate across specialties they do not typically work with and build new professional connections.

“Everyone came in with a positive attitude, and that made it easy for different specialties to work together,” said Tech. Sgt. Mario Levorce, a services specialist with the 102nd FSS. “Communication was there, and we handled everything that came our way.”