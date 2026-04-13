Communication Strategy and Operations Marines participate in field training exercise

OKINAWA, Japan—Communication strategy and operations (COMMSTRAT) Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) connected for a field training exercise (FTX) from April 6-10 focusing on increasing acumen and technical proficiency through a multitude of events.

First Lieutenant Tyler Thomas, the production officer in charge for III MEF, worked alongside Chief Warrant Officers across III MEF to set up the COMMSTRAT FTX to provide COMMSTRAT Marines the opportunity to execute their daily tasks in a field environment.

“I didn’t realize how much goes into planning until I was the action officer,” said Thomas. “The planning is long; there are a lot of considerations that go into it months in advance.”

The FTX consisted of an obstacle course, a shooting competition, a 12-kilometer hike, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP), and more. Marines from all different units worked together in teams competing against each other. Each team was scored by both their visual information products and their performance on physical events.

“The physical events were challenging and there is not much you can do about it,” said Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig, a combat videographer with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. “Some people are going to be good at them, and some will be bad at them.”

The physical aspects of the FTX were to prepare Marines for the time when we do enter combat. Working while exhausted is good training because it forces Marines to preform through their discomfortable.

On the first day of the FTX,Marines had to maneuver an obstacle course, which some Marines haven’t done since recruit training. Having confidence played a big role successfully completing the course. Later in the day, the Marines set up their sleeping sites and tents for workstations.

The second day consisted of classes and a competition range with unknown distances and steel targets. The range tested Marines on their speed and agility through a variety of shooting.

The third day—the hardest day for most Marines—was the 12 km. hike with MCMAP sparring right after. The purpose behind this was to rehearse getting Marines to the fight and ensuring they are capable of executing the mission through exhaustion.

The fourth day consisted of classes on how to set up an objective rally point and how to clear rooms. Infantry Marines lead the training coached COMMSTRAT Marineson necessary tactics and considerations for proper room clearing. After, the Marines got to shoot special effects small arms marking system rounds to compete with their instructors who played the role of the enemy.

While the FTX was primarily a physical challenge, it was also a mental test. Each day the Marines participated in a mentally and physically exhausting event while capturing imagery. Each night required Marines to stay up late working on their visual products meeting the required daily objective.

Teamwork was a key feature in the FTX. Marines were paired into teams with different Marines from different units and different military occupational specialties. This brought a challenge of meeting your teammates and finding their weaknesses and helping them improve upon them.

“It doesn’t matter how well I did,” said Lance Cpl. Joseph Kries, a combat photographer withHeadquarters and Support Battalion,Marine Corps Installations Pacific. “As long as my team performs well, and they get past the finish line, then the mission is complete.”

Depending on how the team preformed for the day is how the score was determined at the end of the day. In the Marine Corps, we’re only as strong as our weakest link. We have to assist our fellow Marines through our leadership.

The FTX was an opportunity to let new non-commissioned officers (NCO) lead and make timely decisions under pressure. NCOs arevital to the success of the Marine Corps and the FTX challenged them to lead the juniors below them.

“Leadership is such a valuable skill to have in the Marine Corps,” said 1st Lt. Thomas. “I want the Marines to leave here being more effective leaders.”

The end goal of the FTX was to ensure COMMSTRAT Marines are trained at a tactical level and capable of providing commanders with important combat imagery. The training was also held to remind the Marines about the warrior ethos—we are riflemen first and must be physically ready to meet the mission.