Tripler Army Medical Center honors its American Red Cross volunteers, calls for more to join

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Volunteers with the American Red Cross and Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) leadership pose for a group photo during an appreciation breakfast event at TAMC in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 17. The appreciation breakfast helped emphasize the urgent need for more volunteers to support the TAMC community. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Volunteers with the American Red Cross and Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC)...... read more read more

Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) hosted a special appreciation breakfast March 17 to celebrate American Red Cross volunteers, whose dedication is a cornerstone of the hospital community. These volunteers are an integral part of the TAMC community, providing comfort and support that enhance the quality of care for patients. For decades, the partnership between the American Red Cross and TAMC has helped expand patient care. Whether managing its popular animal visitation program, providing direct patient assistance, offering a book, helping patients in wheelchairs, escorting them to their destinations, or sharing a friendly smile, the American Red Cross volunteers provide a constant source of comfort and support for all.

“Our American Red Cross volunteers are true force multipliers and the very bedrock of this hospital,” said Col. William F. Bimson, director of TAMC. “They not only fill critical gaps but also provide a vital steppingstone for those pursuing a future in medicine,” said Bimson.

Bridging the perspectives of TAMC and the American Red Cross, both organizations share a deep commitment to community well-being. This collaborative spirit reinforces the idea that every act of volunteerism contributes not only to patient care but also to a broader culture of compassion and teamwork within the hospital.

“Whether guiding a lost visitor or assisting our clinical teams, their dedicated service makes a profound difference to everyone at Tripler,” said Jackie Whelen, American Red Cross military hospital clinic lead. The appreciation breakfast also highlighted the urgent need for more volunteers to support our TAMC community. Joining the ranks at TAMC is a rewarding opportunity to make a real difference and become part of a historic institution’s caring community.

Answer the Call to Serve

The American Red Cross offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities at TAMC, including a dynamic summer program for military-affiliated teens.

VolunTEEN Program offers teens (ages 14-17 years) a unique opportunity to gain medical experience at TAMC. From June 1 to July 10, 2026, these CPR and HIPPA-certified teens volunteer for six hours weekly, rotating through clinics to provide support and gain professional skills. To learn more about the VolunTEEN program, please contact U.S. Army Major Erika J. Duarte at 808-433-4303 or mailto:erika.j.duarte.mil@health.mil.

To learn more about other volunteer opportunities, please contact Ms. Jackie Whelen at 808-433-6631.

Article written by U.S. Army Col. Joleen Pangelinan, TAMC Chief Nursing Officer