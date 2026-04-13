Womack Army Medical Center Announces Transition to Department of Mental Health

Photo By Dan Grubb | Womack Army Medical Center is proud to announce the transition of its Department of Behavioral Health to the Department of Mental Health (DoMH). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Dan Grubb | Womack Army Medical Center is proud to announce the transition of its Department of...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C.-- Womack Army Medical Center is proud to announce the transition of its Department of Behavioral Health to the Department of Mental Health (DoMH). While our name is changing, our commitment to our Fort Bragg community isn’t. Patients should not expect any disruption in care, all services, and appointment scheduling will continue as normal.

This change, in alignment with the Defense Health Agency (DHA), clarifies our mission to provide accessible, compassionate, and clinical treatment for our Soldiers and their Families. This rebranding is part of a larger movement within the DHA and the Department of War’s focus on adopting a "whole person" approach to wellness that encompasses both mental well-being and substance use recovery.

The "mental health" designation is a more inclusive term that reflects an evolving and more comprehensive approach to care. It is designed to promote mental well-being as a necessity, ensuring our beneficiaries have access to Ready Reliable Care that supports both their readiness and long-term health. Our priorities remain unchanged, “We want every Service Member and their Family Member to know that our primary focus is providing them with the best evidenced-based mental health care,” said Col. La’Shonia White, Deputy Commander of Mental Health.

For more information about the Department of Mental Health, please visit the Womack Army Medical Center website: https://womack.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health. For immediate Mental Health needs, please contact your Primary Care Manager, assigned Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, the Emergency Department for emergent Mental Health needs or the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.