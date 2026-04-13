NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $20 Million Contract to Architects Pacific, Inc. Honolulu

***JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii ***— Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii has awarded a $20 million firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to Architects Pacific, Inc., Honolulu for architect-engineering services within the NAVFAC Hawaii area of operations (AOR) April 15, 2026.

The work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations at various locations within the NAVFAC Hawaii AOR. The contract will provide for architect-engineer design and engineering services.

“We are proud to partner with a Hawaii-based firm that understands the local environment and community,” said Capt. Andrew Hunt, executive officer, NAVFAC Hawaii. “Together, we will advance projects that not only support the mission but also contribute to the long-term sustainability and resilience of our installations.”

The work includes, but is not limited to, the execution and delivery of Functional Analysis and Concept Development workshops/Concept Design Workshops /Design Charrettes; Military Construction project documentation (DD Form 1391); Design-Build (D-B) Request for Proposal (RFP) construction documents; Design-Bid-Build RFP or Final Design construction documents; engineering investigations/studies; cost estimates; and Post Construction Award Services (PCAS). PCAS consists of technical consultation during construction, including, but not limited to, review of D-B Designer of Record documents, review of construction submittals, response to Requests for Information’s, site visits, operations and maintenance support information, record drawing review, and other miscellaneous services.

Architectural projects consist primarily of, but are not limited to, the repair/renovation of base development facility projects for bachelor quarters, fire stations, fitness centers, dining facilities, auditorium/theaters, exchange/retail stores, child development centers, headquarters buildings, administration/training facilities, laboratories, aircraft hangars, distribution warehouses, and armories. Supporting facilities may include utility connections (water, sewers, electrical, telecommunications, and cable television). The five-year contract is expected to be completed by April 2031.

“Architects Pacific, Inc. brings the technical expertise and local understanding necessary to support our mission across Hawaii,” said Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer, NAVFAC Hawaii. “This contract strengthens our ability to deliver resilient, high-quality facilities that ensure readiness for our Navy and Marine Corps forces.”

Architects Pacific, Inc., Honolulu is being awarded a task order in the amount of $10,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee.

The contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with eight offers received. NAVFAC Hawaii, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii serves as the contracting activity. (N62478-26-D-5042).

NAVFAC Hawaii's mission is to plan, build, and maintain quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, public works, real estate, and utilities services to supported commands and other federal agency customers in the state of Hawaii.