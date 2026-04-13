Be the leader they’ll never forget: MTIs and MTLs recruit at Joint Base Charleston

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amori Greer | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carson Lackey, 343rd Training Squadron military training leader, provides information to Airmen during the MTI roadshow, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. The MTI/ MTL recruiting team and ambassadors are seeking new, qualified military training instructors and leaders ready to lead our future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Amori Greer) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Recruiters of the 737th Training Group from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, hosted a Military Training Instructor Roadshow Seminar at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. MTIs and MTLs educate Airmen how to become military training instructors and leaders and develop the foundation of future Air Force personnel.

During the seminar, military training instructors and leaders briefed Airmen across the base on how to be selected and what to expect from the developmental special duty (DSD) assignments.

MTIs and MTLs are the first, striking impression on trainees and a credible symbol of approachability for mentorship, leadership and camaraderie.

“We are looking for dedication and an Airman’s ability to reach the younger generation,” said Tech. Sgt. Winfred McAllister, 326th Training Squadron military training instructor. “Airmen mirror the standards, discipline and professionalism you demonstrate as an MTI. As their first impression, you set the tone for the way they lead, communicate and carry themselves throughout their careers.”

In order to be selected for MTI or MTL duty, Airmen must consult with their leadership prior to submitting a DSD application package. If accepted for the position, candidates will attend the Military Training Instructor Schoolhouse (MTIS) or Military Training Leader Schoolhouse (MTLS) for hands-on training and are assigned to a designated unit.

In the training environment, noncommissioned officers in these roles teach the foundations of effective leadership, communication, proper military bearing and behavior to Airmen before their first duty station.

“Airmen in Air Force Technical Training School often ask why certain tasks matter, as they may not always understand the reason behind it,” said Staff Sgt. Carson Lackey, 343rd Training Squadron military training leader. “But as MTLs, we see the bigger picture and work behind the scenes to keep the program running efficiently while leading, mentoring and preparing them for success in the Air Force.”

The most rewarding part of being an MTI or MTL is the opportunity to give back to the Air Force and influence Airmen who are ready to follow the footsteps of their mentor with a sense of respect and pride to fly and aim high.

The MTI and MTL developmental special duty assignments are available for staff and technical sergeants interested in developing professional growth, career progression, specialized pay, job satisfaction, and mentorship.

Email the 2nd Air Force Command Military Training Office at mailto:2AF.MTI.Hiring@us.af.mil for MTI information and mailto:2af.ttoc-o.mtl@us.af.mil for MTL information.