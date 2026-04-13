Pinckney holds a day of STEAM-powered learning

Photo By Robert Timmons | Students at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School learn to draw a prehistoric animal during...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Students at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School learn to draw a prehistoric animal during the school's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) day, April 14. Jillian Huey, chair of the school's STEAM committee said the learning, 'blends creativity with critical thinking and problem solving, helping students see how classroom instruction connects to real world challenges.' see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson Public Affairs



C. C. Pinckney Elementary School, with the help of Fort Jackson Soldiers, held “a joyful and high energy celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics,” April 14.



“STEAM learning blends creativity with critical thinking and problem solving, helping students see how classroom instruction connects to real world challenges,” said Jillian Huey, Pinckney STEAM committee chair. “Throughout the day, students showcased their own projects, explored hands-on learning stations, and participated in engaging experiences that encouraged curiosity, collaboration, and innovation.”



Department of War Education Activity schools on Fort Jackson hold STEAM days annually.



This year’s STEAM Day was special because of the direct participation of Soldiers.



Students were able to interact directly with Soldiers such as 1st Sgt. Shawn Cupp, the senior enlisted leader with the 282d Army Band who shared musical insights using a French horn. Students were also able to try and outrun a small unmanned aerial system piloted by the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s SUAS team. These were not the only Soldiers they interacted with as they met with a medical team and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members.



“This was a wonderful opportunity to visit with our military children at C.C. Pinkney,” Cupp said. “I had a great time teaching them a little bit about music, how it’s impacted and shaped my life, and playing some children’s songs for them. It was my pleasure to talk with them.



“Any time I get an opportunity to teach children anything about music, it’s a great day. My kids are getting a little older now (21 and 17), but some of my favorite times with them were when they were in elementary school.”

It’s also not every day that a student would get up close and personal with an AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter, moments before interacting with Fort Jackson Firefighters.



“STEAM Day reflects C. C. Pinckney Elementary’s continued commitment to providing meaningful, student-centered learning experiences while also supporting broader district goals, including hands-on instruction, real-world connections, and preparing students for future success,” Huey said. “These experiences allowed students to actively apply their learning in authentic and exciting ways.”



Representatives from many civic organizations helped facilitate discussions. These include the South Carolina Governor’s Schools for Science & Mathematics; Arts & Humanities; and Agriculture, along with DOWEA Math ISS Deborah Iturrian.



“It was exciting to see our students fully engaged—asking thoughtful questions, experimenting, collaborating, and discovering new interests,” Huey said. “These hands-on experiences sparked creativity, strengthened problem-solving skills, and deepened students’ understanding of how STEAM plays a vital role in everyday life and future opportunities.”