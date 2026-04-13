17th MSG Honorary Commanders Immersion

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - The 17th Mission Support Group hosted the honorary commanders for an immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 9th, 2026. The honorary commanders gathered at the Powell Event Center, where they received a briefing from the 17th MSG leadership, providing background on how the 17th MSG enables mission success across the installation, and the critical role each squadron plays in supporting the mission. “It's quite special being able to come on base,” said Asher Rogers, honorary commander, “Being with the 17th Mission Support Group today, it was described to us that if the base is an oak tree, these are the roots and what keeps it grounded and running.” Following the briefing, the HCC traveled to the 17th Communications Squadron. Personnel attached to the 17th CS showcased how they maintain secure and reliable communications across the base. Afterward, the immersion continued at the 17th Civil Engineering Squadron, which included a demonstration on the Goodfellow’s Fire Station equipment capabilities while they simultaneously learned how the Emergency Management Response team prepares to respond to an incident both on the installation and in Tom Greene County, which highlighted the coordination process with local agencies during real-world emergencies. Additionally, the HCC received a tour of the CE structure shop, which showcased the craftsmanship and maintenance work that support installation infrastructure and daily operations. Next up, the group visited the 17th Contracting Squadron, where the HCC learned how contracting works within the military and how it integrates with the local community. The tour then transitioned into lunchtime, where the group made a pit stop at the award-winning Cressman Dining Facility before continuing the immersion with the 17th Security Forces Squadron. The HCC geared up in stress vests and ran through a shoot-house scenario, offering deeper insight into the high-pressure decision-making required of the 17th SFS defenders while protecting the installation. “I just want to say it's an honor to have the honorary commanders come be part of our team,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Schultz, 17th SFS, “The San Angelo community is truly unique and we get to go out and see what a welcoming community they are.” The immersion then moved to the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron, where honorary commanders were introduced to the squadron’s role in sustaining installation operations. Honorary commanders got an up-close look at the vehicles and equipment, gaining a better understanding of how LRS keeps resources ready and supports daily operations across the installation. As part of the 17th Force Support Squadron portion of the tour, the HCC met the Base Honor Guard team. They learned about their mission and how they support the San Angelo community, as well as historical data and a folding flag demonstration. Immersions like these strengthen the relationship between the community of San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base by providing local leaders with insight into how mission support functions and how integral it is to the wing’s mission.