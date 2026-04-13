Unmanned Surface vessel Division 11 holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Lt.j.g. Cody Davidson | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Timothy Boston, right, commanding officer of Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 1, presents Navy Commendation Medal to Lt. Miles Graham, during a change of command ceremony in Port Hueneme, California, March 4, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 11(USVDIV-11) held a change of command ceremony March 4 at Naval Base Ventura County, marking a significant transition in leadership.

Lt. Brian Wisbauer relieved Lt. Miles Graham as Commanding Officer of USVDIV-11 during the ceremony, presided over by Cmdr. Timothy Boston, Commander, Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 1.

Lt. Graham, a Washington, D.C. native and alumnus of Harvard University, has commanded USVDIV-11 since its establishment in January 2025. During his tenure, he oversaw the integration of Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels (OUSVs) into multiple fleet exercises and played a pivotal role in advancing the Navy’s long-term unmanned maritime capabilities.

Lt. Graham said “it has proved to be the most professionally satisfying time of my life. I am infinitely grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the incredible men and women of USVDIV-11– they are making history every day. I highly recommend early command to any other officer interested in pursuing the most demanding, interesting and fulfilling billets the Navy has to offer!”

The successful completion of this tour by Lt. Graham represents a significant step forward for the Navy, demonstrating the viability of the Surface Warfare Officer – Unmanned career path designed to provide officers the opportunity to develop the pivotal skillsets required to operate and maintain robotic and autonomous system platforms.

“Lt. Graham’s leadership set the standard for what early command can achieve. His work integrating unmanned systems into fleet operations has directly advanced our Navy’s ability to compete and win in the maritime domain.” said Cmdr. Boston.

The USV Division Early Command position is a post-division officer early command opportunity at the forefront of manned and unmanned tailored fleet operations. USV Division Commanding Officers are charged with developing new tactics, techniques, and procedures for integrating unmanned vessels, payloads, and autonomy into surface fleet operations.

The incoming Commanding Officer Lt. Wisbauer, is a native of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He previously served as the weapons officer at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1 Detachment Guam.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be on the cutting edge of maritime warfare with some of the brightest and most talented sailors in the Navy,” Wisbaur addressed the crew, following the reading of his orders.

Based in Port Hueneme, California, aboard Naval Base Ventura County, USVRON‑1 leads the introduction and deployment of Medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance Surface Fleet lethality.

For more news from USVRON-1, visithttps://www.surfpac.navy.mil/usvron1/