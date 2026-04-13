The B-52’s First Flight: From Future Failure to Living Legend

By Kevin M. Rusnak, AFLCMC Chief Historian

Seventy-four years ago today, on April 15, 1952, the Boeing YB-52, prototype for the now-legendary B-52 Stratofortress bomber, made its first flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.

But at the time, the B-52 was anything but legendary. In fact, the equally legendary Gen Curtiss LeMay, head of Strategic Air Command and future Air Force Chief of Staff, felt the new bomber was perhaps not even necessary. Indeed, since the idea for it was first proposed, the program had faced more impending cancellations than perhaps any other aircraft program that eventually made it into service.

The B-52 emerged in the 1940s, an era in which the Air Force (still under the Army until 1947) planned for the next generation of bombers even before its newest ones had gone into production. In this case, the hulking Convair B-36 Peacekeeper represented the state-of-the-art of World War II technology, that sported six of the most complex piston engines that ever went into mass production and carried enough fuel to fly from the Continental United States to the Soviet Union and back. Or at least it did on paper because it perennially underperformed expectations, even after the Convair tacked on four jet engines to it.

The B-36 made its first flight in 1946, but the Air Force had already issued specifications for a future “very heavy bomber” nearly two years beforehand. In industry’s view, those requirements evolved from ludicrous to “completely out of line” to merely “extremely advanced” by 1946. Undeterred, Boeing submitted the winning bid for the newly-dubbed XB-52.

The lessons of bombing Germany (the fallacy of the self-defending bomber) and Japan (the criticality of range) during the war, along with the concurrent development issues of the B-36, drove the design decisions on the B-52 over the next several years. It also incorporated the newest technologies that emerged from WWII, especially extensive electronics for guidance, bombing, and self-defense, as well as jet engines.

Jet (turbine engine) aircraft first took to the skies in 1939 but were still very much an emerging technology by the late 1940s. In principle they were simple: compress incoming air using rotating fan-like blades to burn with fuel, and then eject the hot gas past a spinning turbine disk to drive the compressor and provide thrust that pushed the aircraft forward. But in practice, they had a short life span and burned fuel at a much higher rate than piston engines. In something of a hybrid compromise, engineers developed the “turboprop,” which paired the jet engine with a traditional propeller driven by a turbine. Those combined the compact power and simplicity of a jet with the low-speed fuel efficiency of a prop-driven airplane.

The initial B-52 designs all used the newly-developed turboprops, which were still having the kinks worked out with them. It quickly became clear, however, that a traditionally designed bomber using these engines offered little improvement in performance over the B-36, despite its shortcomings. Why invest in a new bomber with similar capabilities?

At Wright Field, Bomber chief (the equivalent of AFLCMC’s Bomber Directorate) Col Henry “Pete” Warden had the job of translating the strategic needs of the Air Force into concrete engineering directives for contractors like Boeing, all while battling a rising tide of skepticism from his superiors. Lacking a clear answer to the Air Force’s questions and facing the cancellation of “his” program, he made a crucial decision in October 1948.

The events of the next few days have attained legendary status in aviation history, but the historical record and Warden’s own remarks dispel some of the mythology. Warden realized that speed was the critical attribute for a new bomber to be able to survive on the way to the target. He was also closely attuned to the latest developments in the engine world because Wright Field was also home to the Air Force’s research laboratories, in particular the Aero Propulsion Lab, that almost single-handed drove innovation in that field. Putting the pieces together, Col Warden made the radical decision that shaped the next 75 years of the Air Force.

On Thursday, October 21, 1948, a team of Boeing engineers arrived at Wright Field to meet with Col Warden to discuss their progress. Instead, the Bomber chief laid his cards on the table and shocked the company men: the turboprop design would never fly. He needed them to reconsider it using strictly turbojet engines and challenged them to save the program.

The next day the Boeing team, with some reinforcements, holed up in a Dayton hotel room to consider their options. They spent a “desperate” weekend trying to save the contract. Contrary to some versions, they did not design a new plane from scratch. Rather, they leaned on many years of company research, testing, and prior programs (especially the B-47 and XB-55) to pull together proven concepts and scale them up to meet still-undefined performance specifications that would be significant enough to catch the Air Force’s attention.

On Monday, they returned to Col Warden’s office with a 33-page proposal, drawings, and – in some accounts - a hand-carved wooden version of their new Model 464-49, powered by eight jet engines and looking remarkably like the B-52 that still flies today.

Of course that was not the end of the story. The Air Force still questioned the priority of a new bomber with the B-36 just going into service. Instead, the team leaned into the concept of an “RB”-52 that was ostensibly a strategic reconnaissance platform, with an ability to convert into a bomber, tough the reality was the reverse.

Throughout these struggles, the Wright Field organization, later evolving into the Wright Air Development Center (WADC), remained the driving force. It was the project officers at Wright Field who navigated the complex technical and political landscape, from redesigning the landing gear from a bicycle type to a four-truck quadricycle configuration to managing the contentious development of the fire-control systems.

As development progressed, the second prototype, serial number 49-231, was designated the YB-52 and earmarked as the production prototype, incorporating tactical equipment that the initial XB-52 lacked. Due to the persistent engine delivery delays for the XB-52, it was the YB-52 that was readied first for flight.

On April 15, 1952, six and a half years after the program's inception and three and a half years after that fateful weekend in Dayton, the YB-52 took to the skies for the first time from Boeing Field in Seattle. The flight, with Boeing’s test pilot “Tex” Johnston at the controls and Lieutenant Colonel Guy M. Townsend of WADC’s Bomber Flight Test Section as copilot, was a resounding success. The revolutionary aircraft was in the air, having been saved from cancellation by the foresight, persuasion, and sheer will of Colonel Pete Warden and his team at Wright Field, who wagered their careers on a vision of what the B-52 could become.