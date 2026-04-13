U.S. Army Engineer School ready, prepared for this year’s Engineer Regimental Week

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Engineer School is preparing to host Engineer Regimental Week April 20...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Engineer School is preparing to host Engineer Regimental Week April 20 – 25, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Engineer School is preparing to host Engineer Regimental Week April 20 – 25, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood.

According to Capt. Mario Martinez, U.S. Army Engineer School deputy chief of staff, this year’s Engineer Regimental Week schedule was guided by the motto, “ready today and prepared for tomorrow.”

“A major change is the overlapping schedule with the Best Sapper Competition,” Martinez said, “which allows engineer leaders the opportunity to support their competing teams while also benefiting from the week's strategic sessions.”

According to Martinez, the agenda will ensure all components of the regiment can be fully involved in the week's offerings, which are split to align with the new motto.

“The ‘ready today’ portion will feature Army Service Component Commands briefings on current campaigns, threats and capability needs,” Martinez said. “The ‘prepared for tomorrow’ segment will focus on understanding how the Engineer Regiment is transforming and identifying opportunities for future improvement and innovation.”

In addition to the Best Sapper Competition and various briefings, key events throughout the week include: events for engineer spouses, April 21; Fallen Sapper Memorial, 5:30 p.m., April 23, Sapper Memorial Grove; Engineer Regimental Run, April 24; Best Sapper Competition Awards Ceremony, 9 a.m., April 24, Lincoln Hall Auditorium; Chief of Engineers and USAES Commandant Address, 10:30 a.m., April 24, Lincoln Hall Auditorium; and the Engineer Regimental Ball, April 24, Nutter Field House.

Maj. Zachary Weigelt, USAES operations, said the spouse events will offer engineer spouses the opportunity to see what their Soldiers are doing day-to-day.

“The spouses will start their day at the engineer museum with a scavenger hunt,” Weigelt said.

The tour will then proceed to Training Area 244, where participants will have the opportunity to experience various engineer simulators. Following this, the group will have the chance to observe the “raw intensity” of Best Sapper as competitors navigate the challenges of the competition, Weigelt said.

According to its organizers, Engineer Regimental Week is designed to foster camaraderie among engineer Soldiers and provide a forum to discuss the future of the regiment.

“Hosting Engineer Regimental Week is important because it is the primary annual forum where senior leaders, innovators, academics, and industry partners collaborate,” Martinez said. “These forums are essential for understanding current initiatives and facilitating productive discussions among a diverse set of key leaders and stakeholders.”