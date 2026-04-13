Raystown Lake Announces Road Opening for Spring Gobbler Season

RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, will open Gate 28 (High Germany Road) from April 25 through May 30 to support the spring gobbler hunting season.
While the gate is open to provide easier access for hunters, visitors should keep the following safety and regulatory information in mind:
For more information on Raystown’s natural resource management, please visit our website at https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Raystown-Lake or contact the Raystown Lake Ranger Office via phone at (814) 658-3405 ex. 0.
About Raystown Lake
Raystown Lake is the largest lake located entirely in Pennsylvania and offers 8,300 surface acres of clear water surrounded by 21,000 acres of forested mountain slopes. Raystown is a multi-purpose lake constructed and managed by USACE for flood damage reduction, recreation and natural resource opportunities, and hydropower. Visitors come to Raystown to enjoy panoramic views of undeveloped land and waters, access to excellent public recreation facilities, and fishing and hunting opportunities. From camping and boating, to hiking and mountain biking, to striped bass fishing and whitetail deer hunting, and everything in between - Raystown offers something for everyone.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 12:44
|Story ID:
|562873
|Location:
|HESSTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|HESSTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
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