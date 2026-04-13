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    Raystown Lake Announces Road Opening for Spring Gobbler Season

    HESSTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Story by Cynthia Mitchell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Raystown Lake Announces Road Opening for Spring Gobbler Season

    RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, will open Gate 28 (High Germany Road) from April 25 through May 30 to support the spring gobbler hunting season.

    While the gate is open to provide easier access for hunters, visitors should keep the following safety and regulatory information in mind:

    • Road Conditions: There is no off-season maintenance on High Germany Road. Vehicle operators travel at their own risk and may experience rugged conditions.
    • Potential Closures: USACE may temporarily close the road without notice due to weather, poor road conditions, or specialized project activities.
    • Shared Access Safety Measures: Drivers must use extreme caution as the road may also be used by service vehicles, hikers, mountain bikers, and nature observers during this period.
    • Hunting Regulations: All hunters at the Raystown Lake Project must strictly follow Pennsylvania Game Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife regulations, as well as any specific rules posted by USACE.

    For more information on Raystown’s natural resource management, please visit our website at https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Raystown-Lake or contact the Raystown Lake Ranger Office via phone at (814) 658-3405 ex. 0.

    About Raystown Lake

    Raystown Lake is the largest lake located entirely in Pennsylvania and offers 8,300 surface acres of clear water surrounded by 21,000 acres of forested mountain slopes. Raystown is a multi-purpose lake constructed and managed by USACE for flood damage reduction, recreation and natural resource opportunities, and hydropower. Visitors come to Raystown to enjoy panoramic views of undeveloped land and waters, access to excellent public recreation facilities, and fishing and hunting opportunities. From camping and boating, to hiking and mountain biking, to striped bass fishing and whitetail deer hunting, and everything in between - Raystown offers something for everyone.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:44
    Story ID: 562873
    Location: HESSTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: HESSTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raystown Lake Announces Road Opening for Spring Gobbler Season, by Cynthia Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    usace-baltimore
    raystown-lake
    huntingdon-county-hunting
    spring-gobbler-season-raystown-lake

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