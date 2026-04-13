DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing participated in a diagnostic physical training test alongside wing leadership to evaluate recently updated fitness standards at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, April 15, 2026.



The session brought together Airmen from various Air Force specialty codes, providing an opportunity to complete standard and alternate exercises, including pushups, situps and a 2-mile run, while engaging directly with the commander and command chief. Leadership used the event to increase awareness of the updated standards and emphasize the importance of physical and mental readiness across the force.



The diagnostic reinforced the wing’s priorities of taking care of Airmen, maintaining readiness and ensuring lethality by encouraging participation, resilience and a culture of fitness across the installation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:43 Story ID: 562871 Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM Command Team Takes the PT Test, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.