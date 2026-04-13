Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is accepting applications from April 17 – May 1 for store-level positions worldwide through its 2026 Summer Internship Program. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is accepting applications from April 17 – May 1...... read more read more

SUMMER 2026 INTERNS: The Defense Commissary Agency is recruiting students as part of its summer hire initiative

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is accepting applications from April 17 – May 1 for store-level positions worldwide through its 2026 Summer Internship Program.

Who can apply: Students ages 16 or older and currently enrolled, or accepted, in high school, college or other qualifying institutions. They must have at least a 2.0 grade point average.

“If you are a motivated student looking for more than just a summer job, and you want to gain hands-on experience in the federal government, then join our team as a student trainee,” said Manuel Robles, manager of DeCA’s Pathways Program.

“As a student trainee you’ll have the opportunity to explore federal career paths, earn a competitive wage and support the military community,” he added.

Appointments will run from June 1 through Sept. 30, or not-to-exceed 90 days. Open positions: · Student Trainee (Sales Store Checker) – General Schedule (GS) 01/02 · Student Trainee (Store Worker) – Wage Grade (WG) 01/02

Interested students can apply via USAJobs.gov, using search keyword “DeCA.” Be prepared to upload your resume and transcripts.

“This is your chance to gain professional experience through a pad internship within the Department of War – all while supporting our nation’s service members and their families,” Robles said. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.