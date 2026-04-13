NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards $17.1M Contract for Rail Infrastructure Repairs at Naval Weapons Station Earle

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Union Paving & Construction Co. Inc., Mountainside, New Jersey, a $17,154,700 firm-fixed-price construction contract to execute rail infrastructure repairs at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The project, which supports the Normandy Road Ammunition Rail, will be conducted on-site and is scheduled to be completed by July 2027.

Fiscal year (FY) 2026 Commander, Navy Installations Command operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,154,700 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0008).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.