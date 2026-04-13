Photo By Rodney Jackson | As operational demands, family responsibilities and the pace of military life continue to challenge service members and their families, April’s dual observance of Stress Awareness Month and Alcohol Awareness Month highlights a critical connection: how stress is managed can directly impact long-term health, resilience and readiness. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Rodney Jackson | As operational demands, family responsibilities and the pace of military life continue...... read more read more

Strength Under Pressure: Managing Stress and Rethinking Alcohol Use in the Military Community

As operational demands, family responsibilities and the pace of military life continue to challenge service members and their families, April’s dual observance of Stress Awareness Month and Alcohol Awareness Month highlights a critical connection: how stress is managed can directly impact long-term health, resilience and readiness.

In the military community, stress is often part of the mission. Long hours, frequent moves, deployments and the constant responsibility to remain mission-ready can weigh heavily on service members and their families.

“Stress is something we expect in military life, but how we respond to it is what really matters,” said Col. Amit Gupta, Fort Hood director of psychological health and chief Mental Health at CRDAMC. “When stress builds up without healthy outlets, people may turn to quick fixes that may seem to help in the short term, but don’t actually solve the problem, and may even be harmful in the long term.”

One of those common “quick fixes” can be alcohol, said Mark Walls, a provider with the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care Program, CRDAMC.

While drinking is often viewed as a way to relax or socialize, Walls cautions that using alcohol to cope with stress can have the opposite effect over time.

“Alcohol might feel like it’s taking the edge off in the moment, but it can disrupt sleep, increase anxiety, make it harder to manage stress in the long run and lead to possible dependance,” said Walls. “Before you’re aware it starts to impact not just personal health, but readiness and performance.”

In a military environment where camaraderie is essential, alcohol is often present at social gatherings and unit events. While these settings can strengthen bonds, they can also make it more difficult to recognize unhealthy patterns.

“It’s important for Soldiers and families to pause and ask themselves why they’re drinking,” Walls said. “Is it to connect with others, or is it to escape stress? That awareness is key.”

Leaders and healthcare professionals across the installation emphasize that building resilience starts with developing healthy coping strategies. Physical activity, consistent sleep and structured routines all play a major role in reducing stress.

“Something as simple as regular exercise or getting outside can make a significant difference,” said Maj. Michael Hurst, chief physical therapy, CRDAMC. “We want people to understand there are effective, accessible ways to manage stress that don’t come with negative side effects.”

Equally important is connection. Talking with trusted peers, family members or counselors can help reduce the stigma often associated with stress and mental health challenges.

“Reaching out for help takes a lot of courage,” Gupta added. “The earlier someone seeks support, the easier it is for them to take back control of their life.”

Resources are readily available across Fort Hood. Mental health services, Military and Family Life Counselors, chaplains and the Army Substance Abuse Program offer confidential support tailored to the unique needs of service members and their families. Support is Always Available:

CRDAMC Mental Health Services: Counseling for stress, anxiety, and other concerns. Visit https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Behavioral-Health-Substance-Use-Disorder for more information.

Counseling for stress, anxiety, and other concerns. Visit https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Behavioral-Health-Substance-Use-Disorder for more information. Military & Family Life Counselors (MFLC): Confidential, short-term counseling. MFLCs provide services to individuals, couples, families and groups. The MFLCs are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis at the Shoemaker Center, building 36000 Shoemaker Lane, or by calling 254-553-4705.

Confidential, short-term counseling. MFLCs provide services to individuals, couples, families and groups. The MFLCs are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis at the Shoemaker Center, building 36000 Shoemaker Lane, or by calling 254-553-4705. Chaplain Services: Confidential support for all faith backgrounds at https://home.army.mil/hood/units-tenants/Garrison/religious-support.

Confidential support for all faith backgrounds at https://home.army.mil/hood/units-tenants/Garrison/religious-support. ARMY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROGRAM (ASAP) at https://home.army.mil/hood/units-tenants/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/army-substance-abuse-program or call 254-287-8868.

at https://home.army.mil/hood/units-tenants/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/army-substance-abuse-program or call 254-287-8868. 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 for free, confidential, 24/7 support.

Leaders also play a critical role in shaping the culture around stress and alcohol use. By encouraging open dialogue, modeling healthy behaviors and staying engaged with their teams, they help create an environment where seeking help is normalized.

“Taking care of your mental health is just as important as maintaining physical fitness,” Gupta said. “It directly impacts your ability to perform, lead and take care of others.”

As Stress Awareness Month and Alcohol Awareness Month are observed throughout April, the message for the military community is clear: managing stress in healthy ways strengthens not only the individual, but the entire force.

Understanding the connection between stress and alcohol use is a vital step toward building resilience—and ensuring service members and their families remain ready to meet the demands of military life.