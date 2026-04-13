TRICARE covers well-child care to help keep kids healthy from day one

Photo By Daniel Martinez | Airman Elizabeth McFeaters, 55th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, takes the head circumference of Easton, son of Larissa Sims, military spouse, at the Ehrling Bergquist clinic June 3, 2025. Taking the head circumference of a baby helps medical staff monitor brain growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Martinez) see less | View Image Page

Taking care of your child’s health starts early—and regular checkups can make a big difference. TRICARE covers well-child care for children from birth up to the age of 6, helping families keep their kids healthy as they grow.

Well-child care includes routine newborn care, health supervision examinations, routine immunizations, periodic health screening, and developmental assessment.

“Well-child visits are covered at no cost to ensure that children can get this important care,” said Jeannine Pickrell, MS, RN, director, Population Health, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “These visits are one of the easiest ways to track your child’s growth and development.”

Well-child visits are preventive care. That means they can help stop health problems before they start. These services are provided at no cost to you if follow the rules of your TRICARE health plan. (This means TRICARE Prime enrollees must get these services from their primary care manager. TRICARE Select enrollees may get these services from any appropriate TRICARE-authorized provider.)

What happens at a well-child visit? During these visits, your child’s provider checks how your child is growing and developing. This includes measuring height and weight, checking hearing and vision, and watching for important milestones like movement and speech. Depending on your child’s age, they may also conduct tests like urinalysis, blood pressure screening, or blood lead testing.

Providers also offer guidance for parents, including advice on nutrition, feeding, sleep, and safety.

A regular schedule matters For newborns, care starts right away. Babies get their first checkups before leaving the hospital, and parents should schedule the next visit soon after. Newborn care includes services like vision and hearing screenings, height and weight measurements, and more.

Well-child visits happen often in the early years. In the first year, babies are typically seen at 2–4 weeks and then at 2, 4, 6, 9, and 12 months. Visits continue at 15, 18, 24, and 30 months, and then once a year starting at age 3. These visits help providers track growth and development, catch concerns early, and answer parents’ questions along the way.

Staying on track with vaccines Immunizations are an important part of well-child care. TRICARE covers age-appropriate doses of vaccines, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, helping protect children from serious diseases.

Children begin getting vaccines at birth, and many are given during the first two years of life. Your child’s provider will help you follow the right schedule and stay up to date.

Where to go and how to make an appointment Your child’s pediatrician or family doctor will usually conduct well-child visits. If you have TRICARE Prime, your child will see their primary care manager. This may be a provider at a military hospital or clinic or a civilian provider. If you have TRICARE Select, you can choose your child’s provider from among appropriate TRICARE-authorized providers.

To make an appointment, call your child’s provider or your military hospital or clinic.

A healthy start for life From newborn care to early childhood checkups, well-child visits are key to your child’s health. These no-cost preventive services give families the support they need during the most important years of growth. To learn more, visit Well-Child Care.