Photo By Jose Lopez | Sgt. Victor J. Morales-Miranda, a Department of the Army civilian police officer at...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Sgt. Victor J. Morales-Miranda, a Department of the Army civilian police officer at Fort Buchanan, was named the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere (IMCOM-WH) Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Morales-Miranda was selected from among thousands of employees across the U.S. Army IMCOM Western Hemisphere region. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan Police Officer Named IMCOM-Western Hemisphere Employee of the Quarter Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Sgt. Victor J. Morales-Miranda, a Department of the Army civilian police officer at Fort Buchanan, was named the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere (IMCOM-WH) Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Morales-Miranda was selected from among thousands of employees across the U.S. Army IMCOM Western Hemisphere region.



The recognition highlights Morales-Miranda’s contributions to strengthening installation security and supporting mission readiness through proactive law enforcement efforts and interagency collaboration.



“I had no idea I had been nominated. Receiving the official notification was completely unexpected,” said Morales-Miranda.



According to the official IMCOM-WH notification, Morales-Miranda significantly enhanced Fort Buchanan’s security posture by establishing a partnership with the Puerto Rico Police Department’s Special Arrest Division. His investigative efforts contributed to the apprehension of 10 individuals wanted for serious crimes, including one of Puerto Rico’s most wanted fugitives.



These actions directly improved force protection conditions for service members, civilians, and families at Fort Buchanan and reinforced the installation’s role as a key readiness platform in the Caribbean.



Morales-Miranda credited his wife, Yadira Diaz Roman, a 32-year veteran of the Puerto Rico Police Department, for her continued support.



“She always motivates me to keep moving forward and achieve my goals,” he said.



A native of Gurabo and former Puerto Rico police officer, Morales-Miranda emphasized the importance of Army civilian law enforcement.



“We are here to protect life and property and to support our community in any situation,” said Morales.



He also expressed appreciation for his leadership and teammates.



“My supervisors have been strong leaders who helped me become the officer I am today,” he said. “I’m very grateful to the Fort Buchanan Police Department.”



Fort Buchanan’s Police Department provides law enforcement, emergency response, and security services that sustain good order and discipline across the installation in support of the Garrison Commander and Installation Management Command priorities.



Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere. For more information about Fort Buchanan visit [https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/](https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/)