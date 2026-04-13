NAVINSGEN Investigations Division Modernizes to Better Serve the Fleet

The Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) Investigations Division is transforming how it handles complaints to better support our Sailors, their families, and our civilian workforce. With a renewed focus on "professionalism, respect, and empathy," the division has implemented comprehensive reforms to ensure every report of fraud, waste, abuse, or mismanagement is addressed efficiently and effectively. Michael Massarotti, the Assistant Inspector General for Investigations, stated, "It’s imperative that we effectively and expeditiously process complaints." The division began this transformation in 2021 by overhauling its two most critical documents: the NAVINSGEN Investigations Manual and the Department of the Navy (DON) Hotline Program Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). These were the first major updates to these foundational guides since 2016. Following this, the team developed a supplemental SOP in 2024 to create a more efficient and repeatable internal workflow. A temporary intake transfer process, launched in October 2024, proved the division's ability to innovate by significantly reducing the complaint backlog. The IG Hotline is the primary tool for the Navy community to report misconduct and ensure the proper management of resources. "The IG Hotline is the feedback mechanism to facilitate trust, confidence, and integrity in government institutions," Massarotti stated. The division recognizes the vital role of whistleblower tips in maintaining this integrity. A recent report from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners found that tips uncover 43% of all fraud cases—more than three times any other method. This statistic underscores the indispensable value of a trusted and accessible reporting platform. The NAVINSGEN Investigations Division is now exploring future modernizations to make the complaint process even more seamless. The team is considering an enterprise-wide online complaint form that would integrate cutting-edge technology, including:

Natural Language Processing to transcribe voicemail tips automatically.

to transcribe voicemail tips automatically. Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence to help optimize processes and support decision-making.

These initiatives, like all the division's reforms, will be carefully developed to enhance trust and transparency. By embracing data-driven improvements and new technology, the NAVINSGEN Investigations Division is positioning itself to better serve all members of the Department of the Navy community.