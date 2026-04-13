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    Coast Guard set to open Grays Reef Passage

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard set to open Grays Reef Passage
    April 15, 2026
    Justin Bravatto
    906-635-3299/sootfc@uscg.mil

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — In accordance with 33 CFR 165.901, the Captain of the Port
    Northern Great Lakes is scheduled to open Grays Reef Passage, west of the Straits of Mackinac,
    at 4 p.m. on April 18, 2026.

    The federal navigation channel is located in northeastern Lake Michigan between Grays Reef
    and Vienna Shoal.

    The Coast Guard would like to remind all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully,
    use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping channels.

    For more information, please contact Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at (906) 635-3299 or
    via email at sooftc@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:46
    Story ID: 562851
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

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    United States Coast Guard

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