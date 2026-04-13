Coast Guard set to open Grays Reef Passage Your browser does not support the audio element.

April 15, 2026

Justin Bravatto

906-635-3299/sootfc@uscg.mil



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — In accordance with 33 CFR 165.901, the Captain of the Port

Northern Great Lakes is scheduled to open Grays Reef Passage, west of the Straits of Mackinac,

at 4 p.m. on April 18, 2026.



The federal navigation channel is located in northeastern Lake Michigan between Grays Reef

and Vienna Shoal.



The Coast Guard would like to remind all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully,

use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping channels.



For more information, please contact Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at (906) 635-3299 or

via email at sooftc@uscg.mil.



-USCG-