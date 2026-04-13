TDY to the Waterfront Supports Second Shift Your browser does not support the audio element.

As part of a strategic effort to enhance operational efficiency, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard utilizes the 'TDY to the Waterfront' program to build stronger communication channels with its production workforce.



The most recent session in March was the first time the program took place during second shift. The volunteers who participated in the program were Cmdr. Eric Thurkins, engineering and planning officer; Aaron Economou, nuclear facility equipment manager; Sarah Knowlton, engineering and planning manager; and Anthony Oddi, network management branch head.



The TDY to the Waterfront program was created by Kurt West, production operations manager, in 2024. West describes it as the next phase in having a meaningful engagement with our workforce. This TDY program, TDY meaning “temporary duty,” consists of fully integrating select managers into work crews as general helpers for a period of at least one week.



"Some of the positive outcomes that have come out of the program include the identification and procurement of improved tooling, mentoring of the workforce on job preparation techniques, and identification of improvements in technical direction,” said West. “The program has also helped identify model line opportunities and workload versus workforce imbalances, contributing to a more efficient and balanced operation.”



Selected managers participate in all aspects of the workday to the maximum extent but do not perform work they are not qualified for. The program provides a firsthand experience of the daily challenges, environment, and culture faced by work teams. Additionally, TDY to the Waterfront builds strong working relationships, creates new mentoring opportunities, and provides a clearer understanding of each crew's productive capacity.



Economou joined the production machinery air conditioning and refrigeration shop and thought the overall experience was great, particularly working on second shift. “The crew, supervisor, and others I interfaced with were awesome people with good attitudes, high work ethics, and of high character,” said Economou. “It was a refreshing, fun week and in some ways I wish I could start my career over again as a worker on this team.”



Oddi, who supported the inside machine shop, enjoyed seeing how smoothly the shop operates during a lighter workload period because it highlighted the team’s natural strength. “Second shift showed me that pride and professionalism aren’t tied to the clock—this team delivers quality because it’s part of who they are,” said Oddi.



Assigned to USS Hampton (SSN 767) non-nuclear production pipefitters, Knowlton was struck by the mechanics' diligence, noting their proactive approach to job execution through ship checks and teaming. “I was fortunate to be with a tight-knit and cohesive team that genuinely cared about one another and demonstrated pride in their work,” said Knowlton. “I walked away from the week thinking about how we can replicate the teaming and sense of belonging to other areas of the shipyard. I think all our upper management should participate at least once in this program.”



Pairing upper-level management with the workforce on the deckplates has proven to be impactful. “Since its inception, TDY to the Waterfront has yielded several positive outcomes,” said West. “Crucially, it has fostered improved relations between management and the workforce, building trust and understanding across different levels of the organization.”