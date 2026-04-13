COL Medina credits promotion to his life-long mentor, track coach

Photo By Pfc. Kadence Connors | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, and his wife pose for a photo with Col. Jose Medina, sustainment and logistics section deputy chief of staff for the 21st TSC, and his family and friends during Medina’s promotion ceremony on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 13, 2026. The ceremony emphasized the importance of family support and the significance of the promotion milestone. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Sometimes all it takes is a caring mentor to spark a passion that will shape the rest of a young person’s life.

According to Col. Jose Medina, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s G4, his passion was ignited long ago by a high school coach. His interactions with his coach gave him the blueprints to navigate and build a successful life and career, which has culminated so far in his promotion ceremony to the rank of Colonel during a ceremony on 13 April at Panzer Kaserne.

“I started out a little rough. I didn’t really like school. I didn’t apply myself,” said Medina. “In the latter part of my middle school, I started getting into sports. Once I got to Edinburg North High School in 1991, a high school coach, Homero “Homer” Martinez, who continues to be my mentor and whom I consider to be a second dad, asked me if I wanted to run.”

Because of his passion for running, Medina began applying himself in school and making an effort to keep his grades up and stay on the team.

“I ended up graduating as an A/B student. When I graduated, that didn’t end the relationship with my high school coach. He continued to be, and still is, my mentor,” said Medina. “When my father passed away nine years ago, he was there for me, and I am still learning from his wisdom even today.”

While running for the University of Texas-Pan American track team and eventually working through the ranks in his military career, those blueprints for success were seared into Medina’s mind every step of the way.

“Coach Martinez would always teach and reiterate to me that how much you put into a thing is how much you are going to get out of it,” said Medina. “I carry those instructions with me even today. I learned to give it my all, so I can keep learning and growing. That advice has helped me be a better person, a better family man.”

According to Medina, who is a father of five, putting family first is important throughout your career because once you are done with the Army, your family will still be there. There have been challenges for Medina, who admits to having missed anniversaries, birthdays, and funerals, but ensuring that available time is placed into family is an investment in what makes life great.

Medina also credits another Texas native, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Landis Maddox, who is the director of the Headquarters Department of the Army G-43/5/7 (Operations, Readiness, Plans, Integration, & Strategy) division.

“General Maddox is the one who taught me about the side of the military on how to be a better professional and how to be a better team player. He taught me the value of networking, making sure that you are building bridges and maintaining those relationships by being a team player,” said Medina.

These days, Medina is responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing Army strategy, policy, plans, and programming for logistics and sustainment to enable total Army readiness in the European Theater, while keeping an innovative eye for opportunities for transformation of logistics and sustainment for future fights.

“My original goal when I joined all those years ago was to be a company commander. That happened long ago. My plan is to continue until I finish dedicating 30 years to my country. I made the alternative list for a senior service college. Just as usual, I am here to serve the needs of the Army, and as long as I am still having fun, I will keep serving,” said Medina.

According to Medina, he is looking forward to continuing to make an impact where he can, in and out of uniform, with a focus on providing that fatherly mentorship for his next generation, including Medina’s oldest, who is currently a lieutenant in the nursing corps at Fort Bliss, and a 19-year-old on a university track team in Texas.