Sledgehammer swings mark start of Camp Walker emergency services project

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, U.S. Army Garrison – Daegu, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency, and other representatives kicked off construction of the Consolidated Fire and Military Police Station with a First Strike Ceremony at Camp Walker, South Korea, on April 16, 2026. Participants included Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz, commander, USACE Pacific Ocean Division; Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, commander, USACE FED; Col. Jeffery D. Noll, commander, USAG Daegu; and others. The contractor followed the event with a traditional Korean ceremony for safe execution of the project. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, U.S. Army Garrison – Daegu,...... read more read more

CAMP WALKER, South Korea – With the swing of sledgehammers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, U.S. Army Garrison – Daegu, and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency kicked off construction of the Consolidated Fire and Military Police Station with a First Strike Ceremony at Camp Walker, South Korea, on April 16, 2026.

“The Corps builds deterrence,” said Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz, commander, USACE Pacific Ocean Division. “The Corps builds deterrence across the Indo-Pacific and we build it here in the Republic of Korea.”

In addition to the ceremonial swing, the project’s contractor held a traditional Korean construction safety ceremony to reinforce their commitment to safety regulations, honor the workforce, and set conditions for an incident-free project.

“With it being the emergency services department, it is really a prime example of the partnership because every day our emergency services work with our Korean counterparts outside the gate,” said Col. Jeffery D. Noll, commander, USAG Daegu.

The new facility will consolidate the fire department, military police and emergency transport services (MEDEVAC) into a single building with additional parking. Each function brings unique design requirements critical to mission success.

“Having navigated the design hurdles to get to today’s event, we are excited to now watch that vision become a reality,” said Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, commander, USACE FED.

The Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND DIA) awarded the $38.5 million project in December 2025. USACE FED completed the design and will support this phase with construction oversight.

“The strategic value goes beyond what it will be as a combined DES and fire station,” Goetz said. “Really it symbolizes the relationship that we have. It signals the strength of the partnership that the Corps of Engineers has with MND DIA who we work with so often.”

As construction progresses over the next several years, replacing the existing facility with a modern, consolidated space, USACE FED and MND DIA will work closely together to deliver infrastructure that supports both current and future mission requirements.

“As we kick off the construction phase of this project, we are not just laying the foundation of a new building, but for a safer and more resilient Camp Walker for Soldiers for the years to come,” Willis said.