133 years of excellence: NAF Atsugi Celebrates The Birthday of Chief Petty Officers

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla | Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan (March 30, 2026) - A photo of Chief Yeoman Melchar Polk (left), and Chief Culinary Specialist Eric Laster (right) at the Far East Cafe onboard NAF Atsugi. The members of the NAF Atsugi chief’s mess served lunch to patrons in order as a part of the 133rd chief petty officer birthday celebration. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 7, 2026) – Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi celebrated the 133rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) onboard the installation Wednesday, April 1, 2026

The celebration was a week-long event, culminating in a 5K run earlier in the week; morning colors led by the chief’s mess, a ceremonial cake-cutting and group picture; and an open galley special meal served by chiefs at both the Flight Line Galley and East Side Diner.

According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, the rank of CPO, as recognized today, was officially established on April 1, 1893. It originally encompassed nine ratings: chief master-at-arms, chief boatswain’s mate, chief quartermaster, chief gunner’s mate, chief machinist, chief carpenter’s mate, chief yeoman, apothecary, and band master.

The career compensation act of 1949 created the E-7 paygrade that standardized the pay for all CPOs, with a 1958 amendment that added two new pay grades, senior chief and master chief.

133 years later, CPOs around the fleet carry out their roles as senior leaders, as well as the bridge between enlisted and officer personnel.

Eager to celebrate the CPO 133rd birthday in a different way, members of the NAF Atsugi Chief’s Mess hosted a 5K run on Monday, March 30, 2026, to begin the week-long celebration. Open to all members of the NAF Atsugi community, dozens of people came out to show support for the chiefs and participate in the event.

“I think [the 5K run] was a great way for sailors to showcase their physical capabilities,” explained Senior Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Rommel Hare, Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51’s maintenance officer, one of the event’s organizers. “Some of our fastest participants were junior sailors, so it was important [for them] to see how the chiefs participated and how we can have fun.”

As U.S. service members of all ranks, their families, and JMSDF personnel crossed the 5,000-meter finish line, participants left the event with a stronger sense of camaraderie.

On the day of the 133rd birthday, the NAF Atsugi Chief’s Mess, in their khakis, gathered for morning colors. Carrying out morning colors is a tradition all chiefs around the fleet participate in on the CPO birthday. They would later gather for a group photo and ceremonial cake cutting.

April 1st was the same day for April’s special meal. Several members of the NAF Atsugi chief’s mess met at both installation galleys to serve members of the base community their lunch.

“I think serving the base [personnel] their food reminds us that leadership is about taking care of others first,” said Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate Edgar Andalon, senior enlisted leader of NAF Atsugi. “It gives us an opportunity to interact with sailors outside the normal work environment and helps us get to know them better on a more personal level.”

As NAF Atsugi continues its operations, CPOs continue to serve the sailors they lead, motivating them at work and serving as guided mentors both on and off duty.

NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.