Photo By Isabella Jansen | U.S. Soldiers with the Wisconsin Army National Guard conduct a training flight with a...... read more read more Photo By Isabella Jansen | U.S. Soldiers with the Wisconsin Army National Guard conduct a training flight with a Skydio X10D unmanned aircraft system at the Arcadia Armory in Arcadia, Wisconsin, April 1, 2026. The training marked the Wisconsin National Guard’s first use of statewide Class G airspace recently authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, for small UAS training operations. (U.S. National Guard photo by Isabella Jansen) see less | View Image Page

Increased airspace enhances Wisconsin National Guard training Your browser does not support the audio element.

ARCADIA, Wis. - Soldiers assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operating Facility at Camp Douglas conducted small UAS training at the Arcadia Armory April 1.



The training marked the organization’s first use of statewide Class G airspace recently authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, for small UAS training operations.



In addition to the FAA authorization, the National Guard Bureau issued an amendment to the Wisconsin National Guard Airborne Imagery Proper Use Memorandum. The memo dictates the requirement for intelligence oversight to protect the constitutional and privacy rights of Wisconsin citizens, and states that all UAS activities must comply with U.S. executive orders, laws, statutes, directives and policies.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Olson, UAS operations technician for NGB’s Air and Space Division, relayed that the bureau’s role in Wisconsin's expanded small UAS airspace was primarily providing the coordination and support necessary for the successful approval of the authorization.



“Wisconsin demonstrated that broad, multi‑airspace UAS authority could be safely granted, responsibly managed and effectively executed at the state level,” said Olson. “As similar authorizations are pursued across other states, we anticipate improved training flexibility, reduced administrative burden and a more consistent operating framework for National Guard small UAS activities nationwide.”



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Lucas Gordon, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s UAS operating facility commander, emphasized the importance of obtaining the expanded training airspace due to the significant role commercial drones have played in both domestic operations and modern warfare.



“The infantry company here in Arcadia could utilize an asset like that for force protection or reconnaissance of an area that they might traverse,” said Gordon. “The ability to see over distant terrain features directly contributes to the safety of our Soldiers.”



Prior to the new FAA authorization, Wisconsin National Guard UAS training was restricted to the airspace over Fort McCoy, Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center and Hardwood Air-to-Ground Weapons Range. Under the new allocation, training can be accomplished at 24 locations throughout the state, with an additional eight currently undergoing the authorization process.



“For units as far away as Spooner, Wisconsin, for example, how many hours away is the closest of those three places to allow soldiers to train to this critical skill set?” said Gordon.



According to Gordon, the ability to maintain proficiency for traditional Guardsmen requires considerable preplanning and highly efficient use of limited training time.



“Maintaining individual currency with small UAS operations requires a flight evaluation twice annually,” he said. “The goal is to train instructors who can conduct those evaluations at home-station armories.”



Sgt. Skylor Olson, UAS instructor-operator, and Staff Sgt. Jesus Rivera, UAS squad leader, are assigned to the UAS operating facility at Camp Douglas. Both accompanied Gordon to the Arcadia Armory to conduct small UAS training in the newly authorized airspace for the first time.



Rivera explained that the Army recently initiated the merger of two UAS positions into the combined Tactical UAS Operator/Maintainer military occupational specialty. He believed that the additional training airspace would significantly benefit the growing career field.



“Whether for commercial, law enforcement or military applications, I believe the use of small UAS will continue to grow,” said Rivera. “They represent the future of our career field, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”