Photo By Shannon Moeck | From left, Annette Griffen, Katelyn Sullivan, Daniel York, 1st Lt. Benjamin Lawrence...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Moeck | From left, Annette Griffen, Katelyn Sullivan, Daniel York, 1st Lt. Benjamin Lawrence and Mary Ensogna pose for a group photo while deployed in support of recovery efforts, where they worked side by side with FEMA representatives and local communities to help restore critical services and support those affected. see less | View Image Page

USACE Employee Earns Civilian Service Commendation Medal for Hurricane Helene Response Your browser does not support the audio element.

More than a year after Hurricane Helene devastated communities across western North Carolina, one U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee is being recognized for her critical role in supporting recovery efforts.



Mary Ensogna, a realty specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, was recently recognized with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for her role in disaster response and recovery efforts from June through November 2025.



During her deployment in support of the Wilmington District Recovery Field Office, Ensogna supported debris removal operations across 23 counties, impacting more than 125,000 homes. Her work helped ensure debris removal from private property was conducted safely, legally, and efficiently, an essential step in the recovery process.



“Mary played a vital role as a Realty Specialist,” said Angela Zephier, chief of emergency management for the Wilmington District. “Her expertise assisted the debris team in determining ownership of properties for private property debris removal and demolition missions.”



Ensogna’s deployment highlighted the critical role U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel play when called to support emergency operations outside their home districts.

“When I first arrived, my priority was to meet with the real estate team and familiarize myself with the program, process, systems, and community points of contact,” Ensogna said.



A key component of that mission involved processing Right of Entry applications, which allow government crews to access private property for debris removal. Ensogna reviewed applications, verified ownership information, coordinated with geographic information system teams, and worked directly with homeowners and local officials to resolve issues and move requests forward.



Establishing ownership across thousands of properties proved to be one of the most significant challenges following the storm.



“Without knowledge of who owned the property, USACE could be clearing debris from properties that were unauthorized,” Zephier said.



In Buncombe County, Ensogna responded to daily homeowner requests for information and helped guide residents through the debris removal and demolition process, including Federal Emergency Management Agency documentation requirements.



Throughout the deployment, Ensogna navigated complex challenges, including aligning Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers policies, ensuring environmental compliance, and operating in hazardous conditions.



“Site visits could be challenging due to unstable structures, soil conditions, wildlife, lack of supplies, and contamination,” she said. “The fast-paced environment was also a challenge, although it was not dissimilar from my past contingency experience.”



Despite the challenges, Ensogna said the most meaningful part of the mission was seeing the impact of recovery efforts firsthand.



“To see the progress from a devastated site to fully recovered, or families returning to their daily lives, was the greatest personal fulfillment,” she said. “Watching the progress in Chimney Rock and Bat Cave were especially meaningful.”



Zephier emphasized the importance of coordinated recovery efforts during the response.



“The Wilmington District is extremely proud of USACE responders that volunteered to assist with the recovery of western North Carolina,” Zephier said. “There were many challenges, especially given the mountainous terrain and limited areas available to stage debris.”



For Ensogna, the mission reinforced her commitment to public service.



“It’s an honor to be part of USACE and to be recognized,” she said. “Public service is one of the truest forms of patriotism. It was an honor to support a domestic mission where I could help others in a meaningful way.”

Ensogna credited her home district team for their support during the deployment.



“I’m grateful to my Middle East District real estate team for supporting me in deploying and allowing me to answer the call to do something greater than myself,” she said.



Her performance reflects the highest standards of civilian service and underscores the vital role U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel play when they deploy in support of disaster response and recovery missions.