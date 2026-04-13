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    AEDC-level winners of AFMC Science, Engineering and Technical Management awards announced

    AEDC-level winners of AFMC Science, Engineering and Technical Management awards announced

    Photo By Marti Brumley | The Arnold Engineering Development Complex-level winners of the 2025 Air Force...... read more read more

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Story by Bradley Hicks 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    AEDC-level winners of AFMC Science, Engineering and Technical Management awards announced

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – The Arnold Engineering Development Complex-level winners of the 2025 Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards have been selected. Award nomination packages are judged upon three elements: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus. The AEDC-level award winners, including the categories for which they won, are:

    • Junior Military Scientist/Engineer:1st Lt. Benjamin West, 718th Test Squadron

    • Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer:Maj. Jan Huertas, 718th Test Squadron OL-A

    • Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer:Priya Patel, 717th Test Squadron

    • Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer:Scott Williams, 718th Test Squadron

    • Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer:David Hoey, 586th Test Squadron

    • Technical Management:Thomas Rabon, 846th Test Squadron

    • Technical Management Team Award:Intercept Test Team, 846th Test Squadron

    This team consists of: Joshua Smith, Sennet Archie, David Tellez, Caysen Leslie, David Labuda, Amanda Brandon, Thomas Rabon, William Reynolds, Adam Kusmak, Issac Portillo, Gilbert Lucero, Tom Kanios, Sheridan Hileman, Norman Cordero, Dustin Weinand, J. Zigmund Pieszala, Myra Pieszala, Gregory McKinzey, Kenneth Pennie, Joshua Anders, Ashleigh Ahrens, Laura Ahrens, Ramon Palomo, Patrick Nunnelley, Richard Sharpe, Derrick Allen, Damian Hall, James Bigas, Katherine Gaines, Roberto Tave, Kody Sparks, Timothy Turnbull and Bradley Jensen

    • Engineering Technician:David Brown, 586th Test Squadron

    • Career Achievement:Michael Metzger, 716th Test Squadron OL-B

    • Support:Jenna Lane, 715th Test Squadron

    • Outstanding Scientist Team Award:Guns and Gears Test Team, 704th Test Group OL-AC

    This team consists of: Austin Abraham, Adam Goss, Colton Lapworth, Russell Loos, Mitchell Sanders, Jason Sawdy, Neo Sim and Benjamin Vennefron

    • General James Ferguson Engineering Award:1st Lt. Joshua Gibbons, 746th Test Squadron

    • General Bernard P.**Randolph Engineering Team Award:**Stripes Test Team, 715th Test Squadron

    This team consists of: William Garner, Jake Banuelos, Anna Burger, Kirk Butler, Tanner Duncan, Christopher Follis, Joseph Furner, Jonathan Katzman, Jenna Lane, Elizabeth League, Jonathan Lister, Lehium McDonald, Jennifer Sayre, Ryan Smallwood, Sean Smith, Jeffrey Staines, Jarrett Starbuck, Jonathan Tellefsen, Tyler Thompson and Charles Wallen

    • General Lester L. Lyles Award:Kody Sparks, 846th Test Squadron

    • Captain Roland R.**Obenland Engineering Memorial Award:**1st Lt. Paul Christen, 586th Test Squadron

    AEDC-level winners will now compete for the Air Force Test Center-level Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:42
    Story ID: 562794
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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