Building Brighter Futures, WSMR Promotes Child Abuse Prevention and Positive Parenting

Children are the future of our nation and the heart of White Sands Missile Range. It’s up to all of us to keep them safe and healthy. In New Mexico, the law says anyone with reasonable suspicion of child abuse or neglect must report it. This April, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, let’s come together, take action, and make a difference—report concerns and support families in your community.

Parenting isn’t always easy. White Sands Missile Range is here to support you, offering resources, guidance, and encouragement for every challenge. Through outreach and resource materials, WSMR empowers parents with insights into positive parenting, child development, and coping skills. Connecting families to a supportive community and peers. Equipping parents to confidently navigate their parenting journey.

At WSMR, Army Community Services offers a range of programs to help families stay strong and prepared, including support for parenting, family readiness and financial wellness. Specifically, the U.S. Army Family Advocacy Program is dedicated to helping soldiers and their loved ones face the unique challenges of military life. Through seminars, workshops, counseling, and intervention, this team strengthens Army families, builds resilience, improves relationships, and enhances overall quality of life.

The Army’s 2026 theme for this month is ‘MilParentsRock,’ which highlights the importance of awareness and prevention in creating safe, supportive spaces where children can flourish. This year’s focus encourages families to use positive parenting resources and practices to help prevent child abuse and neglect, ensuring every child has the chance to thrive.

“Anytime that reports are made, the goal is to intervene and provide the parents or families with whatever support services they may need,” said Amanda A. Carreras, Army Community Services Division Chief and Family Advocacy Program Manager. “If a child is reported for being neglected, such as appearing dirty or not wearing the appropriate attire for the weather. Although we receive the report, the outcome could be that we provide parents with a voucher for clothing assistance or with financial assistance to provide for their child.”

Carreras also noted that some parents struggle in silence, either unaware that help is available or unsure how to ask for it. Stigma often surrounds seeking support, as some fear being reported. However, reaching out ensures you get the help you need, and we are here to provide that support.

Carreras shared that WSMR recorded 16 reports in 2024, 23 in 2025, and 8 so far in 2026. The most common issues reported include child physical abuse, neglect, lack of supervision, and children witnessing domestic violence. All of these can cause serious harm. Carreras clarified that an increase in reports does not always mean more cases of family violence. Rather, it typically means that education and outreach efforts have made the community more aware of what should be reported and encouraged them to take action.

Numbers to call if you suspect child abuse or neglect Urgent matter: WSMR Police 575-678-1234 Non-Emergencies: FAP 575-678-6767 Child Abuse and Neglect NM Hotline: 855-333-7233 (24/7)

Events Educating the Community on Child Abuse Prevention at White Sands Missile Range (flyers attached)