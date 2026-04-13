JBER kicks off April with annual SAPR open house

Photo By Airman 1st Class Eli Rose | Guests at the 3rd Annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Open House take photos with props on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 2, 2026. The open house welcomed JBER civilians and military personnel across multiple agencies to connect, discuss and provide resources for one another, kicking off the month of April, also known as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli Rose) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – On April 2, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with the 3rd Annual SAPR Open House. The event gathered agencies and individuals across JBER to connect, discuss and provide resources to each other. “Events like these really help and enhance the services we have for the clients,” said Bethany Burkhart, a full-time SAPR victim advocate. “The open house allows us to connect and build relationships together as an installation.” Programs like the U.S. Air Force’s SAPR program and the U.S. Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or SHARP, are known to play a vital role where they address and combat sexual violence within the military community across all installations. During the open house, SAPR volunteer victim advocates U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Nelson, assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Group, and Staff Sgt. Saivonna Francis, assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, were both presented challenge coins by U.S. Army Col. Stephen Polacek, deputy commander of the 673d Air Base Wing, for volunteering more than 4,000 hours with the SAPR office. “Visibility is key to our program,” said Burkhart. “If individuals can see us hosting these fun, engaging events, perhaps when they are in crisis, they’ll be more comfortable approaching us and seeking help. Programs like SAPR and SHARP promote a culture of dignity and respect within the military, ensuring all service members and civilian workers can fulfill their duties without the fear of harassment or abuse.

The JBER SAPR office is located in Matanuska Hall, 7153 Fighter Drive, and can be contacted via the main office line at 907-551-2020 or the 24/7 report hotline at 907-384-7272. The SHARP office can be reached 24/7 at the SHARP hotline at 907-384-7272 or the DoD Safe 24/7 Helpline at 1-877-995-5247.