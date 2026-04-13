MICC planner supports expeditionary sustainment warfighter exercise

Photo By Tish Williamson | Lt. Col. Aditya S. Khurana, Mission and Installation Contracting Command Fort McCoy, stands next to Mission Command Training Program observer-controller/trainers Lt. Col. Matthew Reff and Sgt. 1st Class Salles Duarte, and Maj. Aaron Morley, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, during Warfighter Exercise 26-003 at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 2026. Khurana provided operational contract support that contributed to the unit’s validation. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A Mission and Installation Contracting Command officer enabled the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command to integrate contracting into large-scale operations during a recent warfighter exercise.

Lt. Col. Aditya S. Khurana, assigned to MICC Fort McCoy and the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, provided operational contract support from March 9–24, contributing to the ESC’s successful validation of its Operational Contract Support section during WAREX 26-003.

Khurana was embedded with the 310th ESC staff, specifically the Operational Contract Support (OCS) team. The element is subordinate to the 377th Theater Support Command (TSC), tasked to identify requirements and develop contracting solutions throughout the WAREX. As an embed, Khurana also assisted in developing the unit’s tactical standard operating procedures and requirements review board processes. The 310th ESC used the Maven system to maintain visibility of requirements and support decisions throughout the exercise.

The contracting solutions they developed during the WAREX included organic support, host-nation support and multi-national support, existing Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts, and new TSC or field ordering officer level contracts.

“Our Operational Contract Support team was fully integrated into each phase of the WAREX planning process, working alongside units to better analyze mission,” Khurana said. “Operational contract support now gives commanders options We help units translate requirements into executable solutions that sustain operations in complex environments. We ensure that the warfighter has the resources they need to win, by leveraging the full spectrum of commercial capabilities.”

The exercise included participation from V Corps, the 1st Infantry Division and the 3rd Infantry Division, along with simulated multinational partners.

Brig. Gen. Stephen Pazak, commanding general of the 310th ESC said, “Lt. Col. Khurana was a combat multiplier for our Operational Contract Support team providing invaluable knowledge transfer to our teammates, ensuring the Warfighters received appropriate contracting support at the point of need throughout Warfighter Exercise 26-3.”

The primary mission of the 310th ESC is to provide an Operational Command Post for the TSC.A critical element of the annual Warfighter Exercise is to wargame acquisition and sustainment planning support to deployed forces through the OCS team.

“Exercises like the WAREX ensure our tactical logistics formations can integrate all available capabilities and innovations,” said Col. Douglas Ralph, commander of the 419th Contracting Support Brigade. “Contracting is a critical part of that ecosystem.”

The 419th Contracting Support Brigade is one of three brigades and two additional field directorate offices under the MICC responsible for providing contracting support to operational units. MICC is a subordinate command under the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command.

“MICC delivers the contracting expertise that enables commanders to integrate and synchronize commercial support and contractor management across the operational environment,” said Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, MICC commanding general. “In a complex, multi-domain fight, operational contract support is a force multiplier that provides commanders greater flexibility and freedom of action. Integrating this capability during exercises like the WAREX ensures units are ready to sustain operations across the full range of military operations.”

MICC transformation efforts ensure that operational contract support will continue to integrate commercial and other innovative solutions into military planning to support mission requirements across the Army enterprise.

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command comprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and theArmy Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.