MCLB Barstow recognizes dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow recognized its emergency dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, observed annually in April, honoring the professionals who serve as the first point of contact during emergencies.

Often referred to as the “first, first responders,” public safety telecommunicators play a critical role in coordinating emergency response by answering calls, dispatching personnel and maintaining communication between responders in the field.

“Your calm voices in moments of crisis, your ability to manage high-pressure situations, and your unwavering commitment to public safety do not go unnoticed,” stated Colonel Russel Savatt, base commanding officer, in a base wide email to all personnel. “Day and night—through long shifts, holidays, and the most challenging circumstances—you remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and well-being of our base, community, and our emergency responders.”

Telecommunicators are responsible for gathering vital information under pressure, ensuring first responders have the details needed to respond quickly and effectively. Their ability to remain calm and focused during high-stress situations directly impacts the safety and success of emergency operations.

“I wouldn’t consider a challenge to be a challenge, it is more of a reward,” Felice Miller, public safety telecommunicator, explained. “When you love what you do, and you love serving the community, and things of that nature, it makes days more fulfilling.”

At MCLB Barstow, dispatchers support a wide range of incidents, working closely with law enforcement, fire and emergency services personnel to ensure timely and coordinated responses across the installation.

“Dispatchers at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow serve as the critical communication and coordination hub for all emergency and non-emergency response operations on the installation,” said James Bilyeu, public safety communication center supervisor. “Operating around the clock, 365 days a year, dispatchers are the first point of contact when crisis occurs, providing calm, trained, and decisive support that sets the entire response in motion. Beyond call intake, dispatchers maintain constant, real-time communication with responding units in the field. They monitor radio traffic across multiple channels, multiple emergency and administrative phone lines, base-wide alarm monitoring, and instillation communication networks. They also track unit locations and availability, and relay updated information as situations evolve.”

Their work often goes unseen, but it remains essential to maintaining safety and readiness aboard the installation.

“Our impact is phenomenal and reaches to so many different areas within the MCLB Barstow community and beyond,” said Dave Enriques, emergency dispatcher. “Answering phone calls for people that are having psychiatric episodes as far as South Carolina and talking them down or getting police out to the area they need to be for them is very impactful.”

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week provides an opportunity to recognize the professionalism, dedication and resilience of these individuals, whose contributions are vital to both emergency response and overall mission success.

“The dispatchers of MCLB Barstow represent far more than a communications function- they are the operational backbone of emergency response for the instillation and trusted regional partner in public safety,” Bilyeu says. “Whether responding to an on-base incident or activating mutual aid for a neighboring community, dispatchers exemplify the Marine Corps values of readiness, professionalism, and dedication to protecting those who serve.”

Leaders aboard MCLB Barstow emphasize that telecommunicators are a critical link in the chain of response, ensuring that every call for assistance is met with coordination and precision.

“We are extremely grateful for our emergency dispatchers at MCLB Barstow. Dispatchers are a critical component of the emergency response, they are the first personnel to be notified of an emergency, and their calm professionalism gathers the essential information that allows us to respond,” stated Ryan Tworek, Fire and Emergency Services’ fire chief on base. “Our dispatchers are also trained as Emergency Medical Dispatchers which allows them to provide medical guidance to the reporting person and help with emergency medical needs. Overall, our dispatchers are essential to our mission, they are there 24/7 prepared to answer any call for help. We have a great team of emergency dispatchers, and we are happy to be able to have a week to show them our appreciation.”

This recognition serves as a reminder of the essential role dispatchers play in protecting personnel, supporting first responders and sustaining operational effectiveness across the installation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 13:04 Story ID: 562777 Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCLB Barstow recognizes dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.