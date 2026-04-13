Project A.I.M. builds decision advantage through warfighter development

Airpower succeeds when leaders make decisions faster than the situation can change.



That advantage is built long before those moments.



Air University develops warfighters to operate in that kind of environment. It applies that development to real problems, ensuring the force can execute strategies and plans when speed and clarity matter. Project Airmen Inspiring Mentorship is one way that effort takes shape, connecting junior Airmen with NCOs and SNCOs to build trust and confidence early.



“At the end of the day, this comes down to readiness,” said Tech. Sgt. Shakira M. Mathis, NCOIC of Airmanship 600 curriculum at the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education within Air University. “Exceptional performance depends heavily on the trust between leaders and followers.”



At Air University, that trust is built on purpose. It shapes how Airmen share information, adjust when plans change and carry out decisions when time runs short. Teams that trust each other don’t stop to figure things out. They already know how to operate together.



Through A.I.M., that foundation takes shape early. NCOs sharpen how they lead by focusing on the basics. Listening. Asking the right questions. Sharing experience without overthinking it. They set the tone through how they guide and develop others. Junior Airmen begin to find their footing. They learn when to ask for clarity and when to move forward without waiting for perfect information.



“Our NCOs aren’t just teaching tasks; they’re honing their leadership by learning to coach and inspire,” Mathis said. “Junior Airmen are learning how to take guidance, ask insightful questions and execute with initiative because they feel connected and confident.”



That development shows up later. You can see it in how teams plan and execute when pressure builds. Airmen step in, communicate clearly and keep things moving. They contribute directly to decisions that shape outcomes.



In a competitive environment, the side that decides faster sets the pace.



“The mentorship relationship helps Airmen and NCOs understand team dynamics,” Mathis said. “They begin to recognize strengths, communication styles and areas for growth.” “This is what allows us to optimize the force,” she said. “Individuals don’t just perform their tasks. They operate as a cohesive team.”



That shift matters. The pace hasn’t slowed, the problems are tougher and the environment doesn’t wait. Teams don’t get the luxury of figuring things out once execution starts. They have to walk in already aligned.



Air University connects that work across the enterprise. Education, mentorship, research and doctrine feed into each other, all tied to how the force performs. A.I.M. supports that by building connections early that feed into planning cycles, working groups and exercises where decisions are shaped before execution begins.



“Project A.I.M. is the ‘One AU’ model in action,” Mathis said. “We’re creating connections across Airmen, NCOs and leadership so every Airman feels a shared purpose.”



That sense of purpose extends beyond the unit. It shapes how Airmen contribute within the Joint Force, where effectiveness depends on how well teams integrate across functions and services. Airmen who understand their role and trust the people around them tend to move quicker, speak up sooner and make better decisions within their lane.



The demand for that kind of performance isn’t going away. The Joint Force has to stay ahead, and that starts with people who are ready before they step into the moment where it counts.



Air University continues to expand A.I.M. as part of that effort, keeping it aligned with what Airmen need as they move through their careers.



“My experience has shown me that having a mentor can be a pivotal factor in an Airman’s professional development,” said Airman 1st Class Demarie McCallum, vice president of the program. “It builds relationships that directly impact how Airmen grow.”



Strategic communication ensures this work is understood where it matters. It gives leaders a clear picture of how Air University contributes to readiness, integration and decision-making across the force.



At the end of the day, this isn’t really about a program. It’s about how the force prepares people to think, communicate and act when things move fast and the pressure is real.



And more often than not, it starts small, one conversation that carries forward into decisions that matter later.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:45 Story ID: 562773 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project A.I.M. builds decision advantage through warfighter development, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.