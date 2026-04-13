Powering the mission: Airmen turn connection into capability

Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, Cyber Operations, and 134th Air Refueling Wing, Communications Squadron, prepare a Starlink satellite system to test connectivity, April 9, 2026, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The event, called Operational Signal Ridge, focused on teamwork, communication, and cross-training between the two units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young) see less | View Image Page

McGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — Airmen from the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s Cyber Support, teamed up with the 134th Air Refueling Wing’s Communications Squadron for a hands-on training event designed to strengthen connections, April 9.

The event, calledOperational Signal Ridge, supported the commander’s priorities and lines of effort by focusing on teamwork, communication, and cross-training between the two units. The goal: build stronger relationships while giving Airmen a chance to work with equipment and scenarios they don’t typically see in their daily roles.

The training focused on the Starlink satellite system, a portable broadband capability that enables the rapid establishment of internet connectivity in remote or disaster-affected areas. The system supports both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections, allowing multiple locations to stay connected across distances of up to approximately 115 miles.

“This is about getting our people together and building that connection,” said Master Sgt. Chad Davis, Cyber Operations Manager, TEC. “When we train side by side, we communicate better, we trust each other more, and that carries over when it really matters.”

The training provided participants with hands-on experience in expeditionary communication systems, broadening their skill sets and supporting growth within their air force specialty codes. The team noted that opportunities like this are essential to preparing Airmen for diverse mission requirements.

This event marked the first in a planned series of two cross-training engagements per fiscal year between the TEC and the 134th ARW. Future events will continue to focus on strengthening interoperability, improving communication, and fostering cohesive working relationships between the two organizations.

“This opens the door to allow both organizations to begin planning future exercises,” Davis said. “It will also allow Airmen to continue to grow in their AFSC and gain training in areas they may not currently perform in.”

By blending practical training with relationship-building, Operational Signal Ridge highlighted the value of collaboration and ensured both teams are better prepared to deliver reliable communication capabilities whenever they’re needed.

The TEC comprises three divisions: the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education, TEC-U, and the Mission Support Division. These divisions represent all components of the Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, who serve together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.